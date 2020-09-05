10 Rookies Who Maximized Their Chances In Camp

FRISCO, Texas – The first lesson about 'final cuts' is they're never final. The current 53-man roster is always subject to change over the coming days and weeks.

But as things stand now, 10 rookies (including this year's seven-man draft class) have made the team:

WR CeeDee Lamb (first round)

CB Trevon Diggs (second round)

DT Neville Gallimore (third round)

CB Reggie Robinson (fourth round)

C Tyler Biadasz (fourth round)

DE Bradlee Anae (fifth round)

QB Ben DiNucci (seventh round)

RB Rico Dowdle (undrafted)

TE Sean McKeon (undrafted)

OT Terence Steele (undrafted)

Ten is a noteworthy number following an unprecedented offseason.

Opportunities have been at a premium for rookies the last three weeks. The COVID-19 crisis canceled the spring offseason program. The team didn't start practice until Aug. 14. Reps were scarce or inconsistent for some young players during a compressed camp schedule. And, there were no preseason games in which to stand out.

The last time every draft pick made the Cowboys' roster was 2013, a seven-man class led by Travis Frederick and Terrance Williams. It has happened only six times in Dallas since the NFL Draft went to a seven-round format: 2013, 2007, 2005, 2004, 2001 and 2000.

This really shouldn't be a surprise, though. The Cowboys' 2020 class has been widely reviewed as one of the best in the league. Many observers had projected the first five picks (Lamb, Diggs, Gallimore, Robinson, Biadasz, Anae) to go off the board well before their actual draft position. Lamb, Diggs and Gallimore all have a chance to play extensive snaps when the season starts. Biadasz and Anae have upside up front. And clearly the Cowboys didn't want to risk DiNucci on waivers despite limited reps for the former James Madison standout.