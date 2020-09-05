10 Rookies Who Maximized Their Chances In Camp

Sep 05, 2020 at 05:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10-Rookies-Who-Maximized-Their-Chances-In-Camp-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The first lesson about 'final cuts' is they're never final. The current 53-man roster is always subject to change over the coming days and weeks.

But as things stand now, 10 rookies (including this year's seven-man draft class) have made the team:

  • WR CeeDee Lamb (first round)
  • CB Trevon Diggs (second round)
  • DT Neville Gallimore (third round)
  • CB Reggie Robinson (fourth round)
  • C Tyler Biadasz (fourth round)
  • DE Bradlee Anae (fifth round)
  • QB Ben DiNucci (seventh round)
  • RB Rico Dowdle (undrafted)
  • TE Sean McKeon (undrafted)
  • OT Terence Steele (undrafted)

Ten is a noteworthy number following an unprecedented offseason.

Opportunities have been at a premium for rookies the last three weeks. The COVID-19 crisis canceled the spring offseason program. The team didn't start practice until Aug. 14. Reps were scarce or inconsistent for some young players during a compressed camp schedule. And, there were no preseason games in which to stand out.

The last time every draft pick made the Cowboys' roster was 2013, a seven-man class led by Travis Frederick and Terrance Williams. It has happened only six times in Dallas since the NFL Draft went to a seven-round format: 2013, 2007, 2005, 2004, 2001 and 2000.

This really shouldn't be a surprise, though. The Cowboys' 2020 class has been widely reviewed as one of the best in the league. Many observers had projected the first five picks (Lamb, Diggs, Gallimore, Robinson, Biadasz, Anae) to go off the board well before their actual draft position. Lamb, Diggs and Gallimore all have a chance to play extensive snaps when the season starts. Biadasz and Anae have upside up front. And clearly the Cowboys didn't want to risk DiNucci on waivers despite limited reps for the former James Madison standout.

The odds are always tougher for undrafted players, but Dowdle and McKeon made plays in practice. Steele also provides depth at tackle after starter La'el Collins missed most of camp practice with what has been described as a minor injury.

Related Content

Top 60: Woody, Witten & Ware Highlight Picks 11-20
news

Top 60: Woody, Witten & Ware Highlight Picks 11-20

As the Cowboys celebrate 60 seasons of football, it's time to reveal the 60 greatest players in franchise history. A 14-person panel came up with the list, which begins today with 10 players, including the face of the franchise.
Gregory Conditionally Reinstated; Next Steps?
news

Gregory Conditionally Reinstated; Next Steps?

After an 18-month indefinite suspension, Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated, NFL Media announced. Here are the next steps for Gregory to return to game action.
2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived
news

2019 Draft Pick Among Four More Cowboys Waived

The Cowboys continue to make roster cuts ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, waiving 2019 fifth-round pick Joe Jackson, undrafted rookie running back Darius Anderson, tight end Cole Hikutini and guard Cody Wichmann.
Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?

Do you get two more added to the 46-man game day roster? What happens to the two players after the game -- revert to practice squad or remain on roster, seeing as you can only promote a guy two times before exposing them to waivers?
Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety
news

Jones: Cowboys To Explore 'All Avenues' At Safety

After veteran Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's release Thursday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team will be on the lookout to improve at the safety position as the regular season draws closer.
Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp
news

Ex-Utah Teammates Now Battling At Cowboys Camp

Bradlee Anae and Francis Bernard led a top college defense a year ago. Now they're competing together at Cowboys training camp.
Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More
news

Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More

Prescott spoke to the media for about 15 minutes via conference call Wednesday. Here are some takeaways from the starting quarterback's chat.
Cowboys Make 7 Roster Moves Ahead Of Deadline
news

Cowboys Make 7 Roster Moves Ahead Of Deadline

The Cowboys have started the process of trimming the training camp roster from 80 to 53 players by Saturday's 3 p.m. (Central) deadline, releasing five players.
Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps
news

Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps

Two and a half weeks into training camp, it's clear why the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs in the second round.
Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?

I know your observation time at camp has been limited this year, but I was wondering who was more impressive throughout training camp their rookie year, CeeDee or Dez Bryant? 
Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time
news

Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time

In what was the final training camp practice before the team hits a regular-season schedule, we look at the standouts on both offense and defense of Monday's practice.

Advertising