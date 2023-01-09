2023 Opponents Finalized: East & West Road Trips

The Cowboys will be making several trips to both the East & West Coasts next season, as the 2023 list of opponents were finalized on Sunday.

The end of the regular season locked up the final three spots in question for the Cowboys, who finished second in the NFC East.

With that, it means they will play the second-place teams in the NFC South, NFC North and AFC West.

So on Sunday, it was determined the Cowboys would play at Carolina, Detroit at home and then at the LA Chargers.

That goes along with the six NFC East games, the four games against the NFC West and four games against the AFC East, which includes trips to Buffalo and Miami for the first time since 2015.

With a 17-game schedule, the Cowboys will play nine on the road and eight at home, meaning two of their three preseason games will be at home.

Here's at look at the 2023 opponents:

Home:

Washington

NY Giants

Philadelphia

LA Rams

Seattle

New England

NY Jets

Detroit

Away: