3 Cowboys Make AP NFL First-Team All-Pro

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys guard Zack Martin, cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro first team.
The Cowboys are one of five teams (Colts, Packers, Rams, Ravens) with three selections each.
Punter Bryan Anger was a second-team All-Pro pick. Fellow Pro Bowler A.J. Cole (Raiders) made the first team.
Parsons, the dynamic first-round draft pick who has boosted the Cowboys defense at linebacker and defensive end, is the first rookie defensive player in franchise history to make AP first-team All-Pro.
Diggs is also a first-time All-Pro selection. The second-year cornerback led the league with 11 interceptions during the regular season.
This is Martin's fifth first-team All-Pro selection.
Martin, Diggs and Parsons led the voting from at their respective positions (right guard, cornerback and linebacker). A national panel of 50 media members vote on the annual team.