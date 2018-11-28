Advertising

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 08:35 AM

Amari Cooper Named NFC Player of the Week

Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

While it has been nearly a week, the NFL certainly didn’t forget about Amari Cooper’s best game since joining the Cowboys. 

Cooper has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance last Thursday on Thanksgiving.

Cooper bounced back from a rather quiet first half to explode on Washington in the third quarter, catching a 40-yard touchdown to give Dallas the lead. On the next possession, he ripped off a 90-yard touchdown reception, which not only was a career-high for Cooper but the longest TD reception for the Cowboys in 19 seasons. 

Overall, Cooper had eight catches for 180 yards and the two touchdowns. In first three games since coming from Oakland in exchange for the Cowboys’ 2019 first-round pick, Cooper totaled 14 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown.

He becomes the first Cowboys receiver since Dez Bryant (2014) to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week. 

Cooper is the third Cowboys player this year to win a weekly award, joining Brett Maher, who won the Special Teams award in Week 4 and Leighton Vander Esch two weeks ago took home the Defensive Player of the Week honor.

