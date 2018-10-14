Awuzie, Collins & Irving All Active For Jax

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys will have an important trio of starters with them when they take on Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

The team released its seven inactives prior to kickoff, listing Mike White, Brice Butler, Joe Thomas, Sean Lee, Caraun Reid, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Dalton Schultz as unavailable for the game.

That means the trio of Chidobe Awuzie, David Irving and Maliek Collins will be active and available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

There had been doubts about all three heading into the weekend. Awuzie tweaked his ankle a couple weeks ago, and the problem was significant enough that it forced him out of the second half of the Week 5 loss to Houston.

Collins has been absent since injuring his knee back in Week 2, during the Cowboys' win against the Giants. Irving's story has been well-documented, as the talented defensive tackle served a four-game league suspension, but then was unavailable last week because of personal issues off the field.

It's worth pointing out that Sean Lee is still unavailable with a hamstring injury. But the trio of Awuzie, Collins and Irving figures to give the Dallas defense some firepower that's been lacking in recent weeks.

Most of the inactives are fairly straightforward. White, Su'a-Filo and Schultz have been regulars on the inactive list this season, while Thomas and Lee are both working through injuries. Reid was made inactive due to the availability of both Collins and Irving.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Butler, who is inactive after playing a minimal role during his three weeks with the team. He has played just one snap since the Cowboys re-signed him back in September, and he now won't be in uniform for Week 6.