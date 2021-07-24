Battlegrounds: DiNucci A Candidate For No. 2 Job? 

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
July 23
Mike McCarthy said Friday that second-year quarterback Ben DiNucci has put together an impressive offseason and may have closed the gap in the backup competition.
"I thought definitely he was one of the top guys in the offseason program as far as weight gain and strength gains in that particular area," McCarthy said. "We've just got to get him playing with a little more patience and a little more confidence."
McCarthy also said that all three quarterbacks are currently on a strict rotation and that they'll continue seeing similar amounts of repetition throughout the remainder of the preseason. But just when he was being counted out, DiNucci's skillset and potential for a second-year jump has certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff and could put him over the top of Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.
"His skillset is definitely what we're looking for," McCarthy added. "He needs to take that second-year jump that we talk about with our second-year players. Up until this point he has done that."
If there was a position group in 2020 that would've benefited tremendously from a normal preseason, it would've been the backup quarterback spot. Andy Dalton was the true backup for much of the season, but the position was tested in a major way when he was sidelined Week 7 against Washington.
DiNucci was first thrown into action the following week against Philadelphia and responded with an underwhelming performance of 21-for-40 passing, 180 yards, and a fumble. Since then, it has been thought that Gilbert, who had a more impressive start one week after DiNucci's, held the advantage as the backup to Dak Prescott.
July 22
Prior to the first practice of camp, Head Coach Mike McCarthy provided updates surrounding the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and those not participating in practice. One of those names is Greg Zuerlein who underwent offseason surgery on his back and will not be handling the kicking duties, at least for now, in Oxnard.
While this doesn't tell us a whole lot surrounding a kicking position battle, and the absence is not of long-term concern for Zuerlein, the coinciding moves may allude to how the punting position battle is going. Hunter Niswander, who took over for Chris Jones as the starting punter midway through las season, has been chosen to add the kicking duties to his plate along with his punting responsibilities in Oxnard.
"Niswander will be handling all the kicking and punting so this is a great opportunity for him," McCarthy said.
That could make it challenging to fully compete for the punter position veteran Bryan Anger, who was signed in the offseason.