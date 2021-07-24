Battlegrounds: DiNucci A Candidate For No. 2 Job? 

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

July 23

Mike McCarthy said Friday that second-year quarterback Ben DiNucci has put together an impressive offseason and may have closed the gap in the backup competition.

"I thought definitely he was one of the top guys in the offseason program as far as weight gain and strength gains in that particular area," McCarthy said. "We've just got to get him playing with a little more patience and a little more confidence."

McCarthy also said that all three quarterbacks are currently on a strict rotation and that they'll continue seeing similar amounts of repetition throughout the remainder of the preseason. But just when he was being counted out, DiNucci's skillset and potential for a second-year jump has certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff and could put him over the top of Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.

"His skillset is definitely what we're looking for," McCarthy added. "He needs to take that second-year jump that we talk about with our second-year players. Up until this point he has done that."

If there was a position group in 2020 that would've benefited tremendously from a normal preseason, it would've been the backup quarterback spot. Andy Dalton was the true backup for much of the season, but the position was tested in a major way when he was sidelined Week 7 against Washington.