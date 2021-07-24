Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Battlegrounds: DiNucci A Candidate For No. 2 Job? 

Jul 23, 2021 at 09:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Battlegrounds--DiNucci-A-Candidate-For-No.-2-Job-hero

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

July 23

Mike McCarthy said Friday that second-year quarterback Ben DiNucci has put together an impressive offseason and may have closed the gap in the backup competition.

"I thought definitely he was one of the top guys in the offseason program as far as weight gain and strength gains in that particular area," McCarthy said. "We've just got to get him playing with a little more patience and a little more confidence."

McCarthy also said that all three quarterbacks are currently on a strict rotation and that they'll continue seeing similar amounts of repetition throughout the remainder of the preseason. But just when he was being counted out, DiNucci's skillset and potential for a second-year jump has certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff and could put him over the top of Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.

"His skillset is definitely what we're looking for," McCarthy added. "He needs to take that second-year jump that we talk about with our second-year players. Up until this point he has done that."

If there was a position group in 2020 that would've benefited tremendously from a normal preseason, it would've been the backup quarterback spot. Andy Dalton was the true backup for much of the season, but the position was tested in a major way when he was sidelined Week 7 against Washington.

DiNucci was first thrown into action the following week against Philadelphia and responded with an underwhelming performance of 21-for-40 passing, 180 yards, and a fumble. Since then, it has been thought that Gilbert, who had a more impressive start one week after DiNucci's, held the advantage as the backup to Dak Prescott.

Battlegrounds--DiNucci-A-Candidate-For-No.-2-Job-hero2

July 22

Prior to the first practice of camp, Head Coach Mike McCarthy provided updates surrounding the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and those not participating in practice. One of those names is Greg Zuerlein who underwent offseason surgery on his back and will not be handling the kicking duties, at least for now, in Oxnard.

While this doesn't tell us a whole lot surrounding a kicking position battle, and the absence is not of long-term concern for Zuerlein, the coinciding moves may allude to how the punting position battle is going. Hunter Niswander, who took over for Chris Jones as the starting punter midway through las season, has been chosen to add the kicking duties to his plate along with his punting responsibilities in Oxnard.

"Niswander will be handling all the kicking and punting so this is a great opportunity for him," McCarthy said.

That could make it challenging to fully compete for the punter position veteran Bryan Anger, who was signed in the offseason.

Related Content

news

Coordinators Provide Analysis On All Three Units 

All three coordinators – Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn and John Fassel gave some insights on their perspective units heading into the first weekend of camp. 
news

Spagnola: The Band Is All Back Together Again

For the Dallas Cowboys during their first official training camp practice Thursday preparing for their 2021 season with hopes of big rebound, this had to be a painting they had been anxiously anticipating for quite some time.
news

Dak: Ankle "The Last Thing I'm Thinking About"

Last time we heard from him, Dak Prescott insisted he had "buried" the ankle injury that cut his 2020 season so short.
news

Veteran Safety To Visit Cowboys Again

The Cowboys could be adding more experience to the safety position.
news

Dak Trying To Lead "The Best Offense In The NFL"

This is the time to set goals for the season and Dak Prescott's goal for the offense is rather simple – be the very best in the league.
news

Scout's Take: Quinn Using The K.I.S.S. Approach

Three big takeaways from Bucky Brooks after the first practice, including the return of Dak and Dan Quinn's coaching style.  
news

Blake Jarwin Pleased To Meet Day 1 Goal

It was a grind of an offseason, but Blake Jarwin always planned to be ready for the start of training camp.
news

Zeke Elliott Explains Why He Got Vaccinated

Asked about it during his first press conference of training camp, Ezekiel Elliott's answer spoke volumes.
news

Motivated Zeke Focused On Eliminating Fumbles

After last season, Ezekiel Elliott said there were plenty of reasons to get motivated this year. Not only is he looking leaner, but he vows to hang onto the football this year.
news

Micah Parsons Welcomes Quinn's Big Expectations

There's a lot on Parsons' plate early in his first NFL training camp, and the rookie linebacker is just fine with that.
news

Practice Points: 10 Observations From First Practice

Here are 10 quick practice points from the Cowboys' first training camp practice Thursday from Oxnard, Calif.
Advertising