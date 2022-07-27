Training Camp | 2022

Battlegrounds: Top 5 Battles To Watch At Camp

Jul 26, 2022 at 09:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

OXNARD, Calif. – Another year, another Cowboys Training Camp on the West Coast. For the 43rd time in franchise history, the franchise makes its annual trek for a 'football sabbatical' in Southern California. With camp, comes training camp battles between those fighting for playing time, or aiming to stay on the roster.

Over the next four weeks, the town of Oxnard turns into a battleground for these competitions and every move will be documented throughout this 'Battlegrounds' series. Before getting into the developments that come from the field, it's important to set the stage with the biggest battles that are on the horizon.

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

5. Edge Rusher

With the departure of Randy Gregory this offseason, the door is wide open for another name to emerge as the top edge rusher opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence. This battle could get extremely entertaining with two newcomers and a returning favorite who has shown promise in his limited playing time.

Dorance Armstrong appears to be the most likely candidate to see starting time after tallying five sacks last season. Dante Fowler was added this offseason after two seasons with the Falcons that included seven sacks in 28 games. But the most intriguing prospect off the edge might be second-round pick Sam Williams. He flashed his athletic ability throughout mini-camp and if that continues, could squeeze his way into the rotation quicker than originally thought.

4. Kicker

Along the same lines as the decisions made at edge rusher, the Cowboys have also seen the departure of Greg Zuerlein after a rocky 2021 season. The veteran was released by Dallas in March before signing with the Jets a few weeks later.

Two names surface in the kicking competition as Lirim Hijrullahu makes his return to Dallas after spending a time with the practice squad last season. He appeared in three games with the Panthers before the Cowboys signed him in July. He'll be matched up with the rookie Jonathan Garibay, who was known for his big leg and clutch kicks during his final season with Texas Tech. The kicker battle might not be the most entertaining of the bunch, but it's important. Especially for a team that could be involved in several close games.

3. Swing Tackle

Over the last two seasons, Tyron Smith has missed a total of 20 games. While he's healthy, he is one of the best offensive linemen in the league. When he's not, there needs to be a solid backup plan to rely on.

Right now, there seems to be a three-way competition for the swing tackle spot between Tyler Smith, Matt Waletzko, and Josh Ball, who have a combined NFL experience of zero games. Smith who was taken in the first round this past April would likely be the front runner if not for challenging for the starting left guard spot as well. Waletzko was also a draft pick, selected in the fifth round, who strung together impressive practices in minicamp. Ball spent last year mostly inactive while dealing with early injuries and being buried on the depth chart.

The lack of experience is a talking point, but so is the youth that gets an opportunity to shine. Terrence Steele took advantage of his opportunity as an undrafted free agent in 2020, to take over the starting right tackle spot. But if no one emerges out of this group of potentials, the next move may be aiming towards some outside help.

2. Second Wide Receiver

Without Amari Cooper in the fold, the top receiver spot now belongs to CeeDee Lamb and the second spot to Michael Gallup. However, with Gallup expected to be sidelined for at least a few games in the regular season, there will need to be a second receiver to over perform.

Dallas elected to spend draft capitol in the third round by selecting Jalen Tolbert with the 88th overall pick. The coaching staff and front office were impressed by the versatility he showed in a limited amount of time this offseason, and fully expect him to contribute early.

Another option may be the most underrated signing of the summer, with James Washington returning to Texas. The Abilene native registered just 24 grabs for 285 yards during his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only 26 years old, Washington brings four years of veteran experience to a young receiver room, without being out of his prime. He could be an under-the-radar weapon that takes that number two spot until Gallup's return.

1. Starting Left Guard

Outside of quarterback, when a starting offensive line spot is up for grabs, it is always the priority. Luckily, the Cowboys don't have a problem at the quarterback position, but left guard is a different story.

The departure of Connor Williams opened competition for the starting left guard spot between Connor McGovern and Tyler Smith. McGovern started six games scattered throughout the 2021 season after replacing Williams, but ultimately lost that spot later in the season. Smith mostly played tackle at Tulsa but presents the traits as a position flexible rookie who could begin his career at guard before moving to tackle. McGovern benefited from most of the first-team reps during the summer program while Smith may have to earn the job early.

Plenty of decisions need to be made over the next few weeks. Practices begin Wednesday from Oxnard, letting the battles begin.

Advertising