Battlegrounds: Top 5 Battles To Watch At Camp

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
OXNARD, Calif. – Another year, another Cowboys Training Camp on the West Coast. For the 43rd time in franchise history, the franchise makes its annual trek for a 'football sabbatical' in Southern California. With camp, comes training camp battles between those fighting for playing time, or aiming to stay on the roster.
Over the next four weeks, the town of Oxnard turns into a battleground for these competitions and every move will be documented throughout this 'Battlegrounds' series. Before getting into the developments that come from the field, it's important to set the stage with the biggest battles that are on the horizon.
