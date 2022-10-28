Blue Chips

Blue Chips: Fields Among Chicago's Top 7 Players

Oct 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Brooks_Bucky-HS21-thumb
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Blue-Chips-CHIvsDAL-hero

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, let's identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current blue-chip players for the Chicago Bears.

Justin Fields, QB

The Bears' decision to incorporate more designed quarterback runs and read-option plays into the game plan has unleashed Justin Fields' talents as a dual-threat playmaker. The second-year pro has not only added a dimension to the offense with big play potential as a runner but his deep ball prowess has forced defenses to defend every blade of grass on the field. While Fields remains a work in progress as a passer, the ultra-athletic quarterback has found his identity as a mobile playmaker in an offense that is transitioning into collegiate-like offense.

Khalil Herbert, RB

The Bears' leading rusher is a tone setter with big play potential. Measuring 5-foot-9, 212 pounds with a gritty running style, Herbert is a productive inside runner with a knack for finding cracks in the defense. With the Bears shifting to a back-by-committee approach with Herbert and Co. splitting the reps at the position, the second-year pro has become a more dangerous runner as a complementary option in the backfield.

David Montgomery, RB

The Bears' RB1 is more than capable of shouldering the load as a workhorse runner. As a grinder with outstanding vision and nifty feet, Montgomery slithers in and out of holes to keep the chains moving. Although the fourth-year pro lacks home-run speed, he is a hard-nosed runner with enough power and pop to churn out a 100-yard game when he gets it rolling.

Darnell Moody, WR

The Bears' No.1 receiver is not a household name but his game could make him a superstar in time. Moody's combination of speed, athleticism and ball skills makes him a dependable option for a team in need of playmakers on the perimeter. Although the third-year pro has not scored a touchdown this season, he is a big play threat with game-changing potential as a vertical threat.

Roquan Smith, LB

The high-motor defender is a tackling machine with exceptional instincts and diagnostic skills. Smith plays the game at a different speed than his teammates and his ability to rack up tackles as a "see ball, get ball" defender has transformed the Bears' defense into a destructive force under Matt Eberflus.

Eddie Jackson, S

The veteran defender is a certified ball hawk with A-plus instincts, awareness, and ball skills. Jackson is a true centerfielder with enough range to take away throws to the boundary from his single-high safety position. With the veteran also displaying a knack for knocking the ball loose on the perimeter, the Bears' premier safety is one of the difference makers in their lineup.

Jaquan Brisker, S

The rookie has already made his mark as a playmaking safety who is comfortable inside or outside of the box. Brisker has a knack for finding the ball as a quasi-linebacker while also flashing A-plus pass-rush skills on blitzes. As a tackling machine with heavy hands and a penchant for knocking the ball loose (two forced fumbles), the Bears' first-year standout oozes all-star potential.

