Blue Chips: Pierce Headlines Houston's Top Players

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, let's identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current blue-chip players for the Houston Texans.

Dameon Pierce, RB: The rookie rushing leader is a hard-nosed runner with a combination of size, strength, and power that challenges the physicality and toughness of each defender on the field. Pierce might be a "three yards and a cloud of dust" runner in the Texans' offense, but his gritty running style sets the tone for the unit.

Brandin Cooks, WR: The veteran pass catcher is a crafty playmaker with precise routes and strong hands. As an underrated WR1 with a consistent game as a "chain mover", Cooks is the focal point of the Texans' aerial attack.

Jerry Hughes, DE: Despite nearing the twilight of his career, Hughes remains a legitimate pass-rushing threat off of the edge. The 34-year-old pass rusher has totaled eight sacks in 12 games while exhibiting the first-step quickness and burst that has helped him tally 65.5 career sacks in 13 seasons (196 games).

Christian Kirksey, LB: As a tackling machine in the middle of the Texans' defense, Kirksey routinely corrals ball carriers and pass catchers as a sideline-to-sideline pursuer with outstanding instincts, awareness, and diagnostic skills. The Texans' third-leading tackler is a force to be reckoned with between the hashes as a "see ball, get ball" defender.

Jalen Pitre, S: The rookie standout is a stat stuffer with a knack for delivering big hits and producing turnovers. Pitre leads the team with three interceptions while also ranking as one of the Texans' leading tacklers (92) and most disruptive playmakers.