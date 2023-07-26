Camp Battles: Eric Scott Another Late-Draft Steal?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
OXNARD, CA – Last season, the Dallas defense entered training camp with the expectations of being one of the top defenses in the NFL. There was just one glaring hole on that side of the ball, cornerback.
Those questions began to see a possible answer in the early practices as then-rookie Daron Bland started to emerge. Last July, as a part of the "Battlegrounds" series, I wrote this about Bland's early success:
"After Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Lewis mentioned that DaRon Bland may be the most impactful rookie on the defense. He's shown that as the most consistent of the young corners. He's played both as the nickel and as the outside cornerback and had similar success in both during the team periods."
All can be said so far for rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. Both players were day-three selections from reputable mid-major programs, Scott from Southern Miss, Bland from Fresno State. And both caught the eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well as special teams coordinator John Fassel with a fantastic offseason and notable athletic traits.
For Bland last season, his early practices included multiple pass breakups and a few interceptions in the closing practices of camp. However, it took Eric Scott Jr. just two defensive snaps to make his first interception of training camp.
It was a play with solid coverage on a rub route from Simi Fehoko, but even better closing skill after Fehoko dropped the pass from Dak Prescott. Scott then followed that up with a pass breakup against David Durden and another solid coverage play on Jalen Brooks.
Following the recent signing of Trevon Diggs and the addition of Stephon Gilmore this summer, the importance of showcasing skills early could be imperative to making the 53-man roster and earning a spot in the cornerback rotation. Either way, it appears Eric Scott Jr. is off to a great start.