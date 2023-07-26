Camp Battles: Eric Scott Another Late-Draft Steal?

"After Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Lewis mentioned that DaRon Bland may be the most impactful rookie on the defense. He's shown that as the most consistent of the young corners. He's played both as the nickel and as the outside cornerback and had similar success in both during the team periods."

All can be said so far for rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. Both players were day-three selections from reputable mid-major programs, Scott from Southern Miss, Bland from Fresno State. And both caught the eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well as special teams coordinator John Fassel with a fantastic offseason and notable athletic traits.

For Bland last season, his early practices included multiple pass breakups and a few interceptions in the closing practices of camp. However, it took Eric Scott Jr. just two defensive snaps to make his first interception of training camp.

It was a play with solid coverage on a rub route from Simi Fehoko, but even better closing skill after Fehoko dropped the pass from Dak Prescott. Scott then followed that up with a pass breakup against David Durden and another solid coverage play on Jalen Brooks.