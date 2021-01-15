Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Catch Up: From New Hires To Possible Departures

Jan 15, 2021 at 03:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-From-New-Hires-To-Possible-Departures-hero

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

  • A lot needs to happen in the offseason to turn a 6-10 team into a playoff team. Barry Church and Danny McCray debate what's the most urgent thing to address. [Watch Player's Lounge discuss the offseason priorities]
  • Did you know Dan Quinn coached one of the greatest defenses ever? "Loaded with Pro Bowl talent, the 2013 Super Bowl champion Seahawks became the first team since the '85 Bears -- widely considered the best defense of all-time -- to lead the league in takeaways, fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed," Rob Phillip writes. [Phillips with 5 Facts About Dan Quinn]

Wednesday

  • The one-year Aldon Smith experiment was a success. "Ultimately, time and numbers will determine whether Smith's tenure in Dallas will turn out to be an inspiring one-year tale or a long-term winning relationship," Jonny Auping writes. [Auping on whether Aldon Smith's future will involve the Cowboys]
  • Which players from last year's roster will be back with the Cowboys next season? Will any big names be wearing different jerseys? The best way to find out is to ask Dave Helman. [Watch Dave make some predictions on #AskTheBoys]
  • With so much speculation about new players that might be added to the team, you can't overlook the possibilities of players on this roster not being back. The crew of Derek, Dave, Ambar and Nick had a nice discussion about Jaylon Smith's future with team, and does it change with the addition of Dan Quinn. Watch Cowboys Break to see what the future might hold for Jaylon Smith.

Thursday

Friday

  • What really went wrong this past season? Is there a free agent out there who can make things right? Isaiah Stanback, Bucky Brooks, and Nate Newton get right to it. [Watch Special Edition try to tackle an offseason full of questions]
  • Is Dan Quinn going to come in and ask players to switch positions? Will there be more one-year contracts signed this offseason? Or will the opposite be true? Nick Eatman and Jonny Auping try to answer these questions. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
  • Bucky Brooks has seen plenty of tape on Dan Quinn defenses, and he thinks the fit is right. "He believes in creating a brotherhood within the unit that enables players to hold each other accountable for their performance and production," Bucks writes. [Read all of 5 Bucks]
  • So maybe the 2020 season is one that Cowboys fans want to forget. But let's reflect back on some of the highs & lows as the staff writers got together to pick the best and worst moments of 2020 in the final edition of Further Review.

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: Recapping First Week Of 2021 Offseason

Here's a look back at some of the biggest headlines of this past week, from missing the playoffs to questions about the draft to even a game with Michael Irvin.
news

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

The final week of the regular season included an award for Zeke, injury updates on Zack and all the analysis in between on this do-or-die matchup with the Giants.
news

Catch-Up: From Pro Bowl to Playoffs to Preparation

Let's recap this Christmas week with stories on last week's win, analysis on some key position battles and how the team is prepping for the Eagles.
news

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Let's recap this week for the Cowboys, which includes a trip down memory lane about the famous Hail Mary to a current player still upset that he didn't get one of his own.
news

Catch-Up: Tuesday Game, Homecoming & More

Let's recap another wild week for the Cowboys that included a rare Tuesday game and a quick turnaround as the starting QB heads to a familiar place.
news

Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Recap the week for the Cowboys, who dealt with their share of adversity, from a virtual funeral services to the challenges of a changing schedule.
news

Catch-Up: Even With No Game, Another Busy Week

From protocols to injuries to position battles to the definition of a "die hard" fan, let's revisit the week that was for the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: From Show Shuffles to New QB Debate

The Cowboys don't have a game this week, but there seems to be plenty to talk about. Check out the week that was from the new-look podcasts to the updates at quarterback.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping the Week's Biggest Storylines

From the big news of Andy Dalton, to the addition of a new player to the task at hand in facing the undefeated Steelers, let's recap a week full of headlines.
news

Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

What a week this was, from a strange press conference to big roster moves to the introduction of a new quarterback and his wild journey. Check out the week that was for the Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: Biggest Headlines From This Short Week

Sometimes a short week can be a challenge. In this case, the Cowboys might've benefitted from having to turn the page so quickly after the toss loss to Arizona. Here are some big headlines that occurred this week.

Advertising