Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Cowboys Catch-Up: Draft Talk and Jersey Numbers

Apr 09, 2021 at 04:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-Catch-Up-Draft-Talk-and-Jersey-Numbers-hero

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

  • Tight end Kyle Pitts will be a tempting selection for the Cowboys' No. 10 overall pick, but do they really need another tight end? Kyle Youmans and Bill Jones talk about the tight end's on the roster. [Watch The Blitz discuss whether there's space in the tight end room for Pitts]
  • Is wide receiver the strongest position on the Cowboys' roster? "Cooper, Gallup and Lamb should represent one of the five best receiving trios in the NFL without much debate," writes Jonny Auping." It was almost a year ago when Cooper proclaimed that the three could all record 1,000-yards receiving in the same season with the Cowboys. [Read Auping's Roster Reset at wide receiver]

Wednesday

  • The Cowboys have spent free agency addressing needs, but there are still holes to fill. Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback discuss what is needed most going into the draft. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys discuss the draft and the backup QB plan]
  • For years Chris Jones was the guy punting on fourth down for the Cowboys. That will change in 2021. "The club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran punter Bryan Anger on Wednesday morning," David Helman writes. "The move once again gives them two punters on the roster after the release of Chris Jones last month." [Read Helman on the signing of Anger and what it means]
  • There's been a lot of talking about the Cowboys drafting a tight end, but this week the team quietly signed Jeremy Sprinkle. "The four-year veteran has spent his entire career with Washington, serving mostly as a blocking tight end," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on the signing of Sprinkle and the role he might serve]

Thursday

Friday

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: 17th Game, Pro Days & Draft Strategy

Recap the top headlines of the week, from scouting reports of the new players, to the addition of the 17th regular-season game and much more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Signings And McCarthy Talks

Check out the top headlines of another busy week of free agency, from defensive additions to the head coach holding his first press conference of the offseason.                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Recap the entire week for the Cowboys in free agency with the top headlines and analysis of a busy week.
news

Catch Up: Recapping Top Headlines From The Week

Check out the top headlines from the past week, ranging from various opinions on Dak Prescott's contract situation to positions of need heading into the draft.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Review some of the big headlines of the week, from Drew Pearson finding out his HOF selection to the most recent mock drafts to a highlight reel dedicated to only Dak Prescott.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Senior to Super – Time To Bowl

From the review of the Senior Bowl to the preview of the Super Bowl, and everything in between, recap a full of Dallas Cowboys content.
news

Catch-Up: From Quinn's Vision To Witt's End & More

This week's headlines range from next year's schedule, Dan Quinn's outlook to the end of the era for a future Hall of Famer. Check out the week that was on DallasCowboys.com.
news

Catch-Up: New Hires, New Approaches & More

This week's headlines focus on new coaching hires, both with the Cowboys and around the league. The podcasts featured some healthy debates and check out an oversized rundown of the stat leaders.
news

Catch Up: From New Hires To Possible Departures

This week's headlines involved members of the coaching staff as the Cowboys hired a new DC, agreed to terms with another coach but could see a coordinator interviewing with a division rival. Catch all the top news of the week.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping First Week Of 2021 Offseason

Here's a look back at some of the biggest headlines of this past week, from missing the playoffs to questions about the draft to even a game with Michael Irvin.
news

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

The final week of the regular season included an award for Zeke, injury updates on Zack and all the analysis in between on this do-or-die matchup with the Giants.
Advertising