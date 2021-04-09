Cowboys Catch-Up: Draft Talk and Jersey Numbers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Willie McGinest spent most of his career trying to stop dynamic quarterbacks, and this week he claimed that it will be Dak Prescott who leads the league in passing yards. [Watch the NFL Network clip of McGinest's big Dak prediction]
- The Star Magazine Draft Guide is officially available. We're talking 350 prospects, detailed scouting reports, mock drafts, and features on the Cowboys' draft process. [Find out how to get a copy of the Star Magazine Draft Guide]
- The mock drafts are coming out at a breakneck speed, but, surprisingly, a consensus is starting to form on the Cowboys' No. 10 overall pick. [Check out the Mock Roundup to find out who most draft experts think the Cowboys will draft]
- The DallasCowboys.com staff is taking a look at every position after the flurry of free agency to see where things stand before the draft. First up: defensive end. "In almost any other season, a team with the No. 10 overall draft pick would be talking a lot about edge rushers, but the value just doesn't seem to be there this year," David Helman writes. [Read Helman's Roster Reset at defensive end]
Tuesday
- Tight end Kyle Pitts will be a tempting selection for the Cowboys' No. 10 overall pick, but do they really need another tight end? Kyle Youmans and Bill Jones talk about the tight end's on the roster. [Watch The Blitz discuss whether there's space in the tight end room for Pitts]
- Is wide receiver the strongest position on the Cowboys' roster? "Cooper, Gallup and Lamb should represent one of the five best receiving trios in the NFL without much debate," writes Jonny Auping." It was almost a year ago when Cooper proclaimed that the three could all record 1,000-yards receiving in the same season with the Cowboys. [Read Auping's Roster Reset at wide receiver]
Wednesday
- The Cowboys have spent free agency addressing needs, but there are still holes to fill. Rob Phillips, Hek'ma Harrison, and Isaiah Stanback discuss what is needed most going into the draft. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys discuss the draft and the backup QB plan]
- For years Chris Jones was the guy punting on fourth down for the Cowboys. That will change in 2021. "The club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran punter Bryan Anger on Wednesday morning," David Helman writes. "The move once again gives them two punters on the roster after the release of Chris Jones last month." [Read Helman on the signing of Anger and what it means]
- There's been a lot of talking about the Cowboys drafting a tight end, but this week the team quietly signed Jeremy Sprinkle. "The four-year veteran has spent his entire career with Washington, serving mostly as a blocking tight end," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on the signing of Sprinkle and the role he might serve]
Thursday
- No one knows what the Cowboys are going to do with their 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but NFL Network's Chad Reauter is as good of a draft as there is. [Watch Reuter predict all 10 Cowboy draft picks. Who does he think will go No. 10 overall?]
- The Cowboys are set at tight end. But...what if they're not? "This week, there have been published reports that say Jerry Jones is "enamored" by Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. In reality, who isn't?" Nick Eatman writes. [Read Eatman's Roster Reset on the tight end]
- In 2020, linebacker Micah Parsons' name came up quite a bit as a potential first round target for the Cowboys. "An extremely strong pro-day that featured a 4.36 40-yard dash to accompany his 6-foot-3, 246-pound frame, have scouts looking at him again," Kyle Youmans writes. [Read this and other notes from Youmans' entire Draft Show Recap]
Friday
- There's no doubt that DeMarco Murray was a good draft pick by the Dallas Cowboy in 2011. [Watch Throwback 30 to take a trip down memory lane and see Murray's pre-draft team visit interview]
- Back in 2003, Bradie James had to sit anxiously and wait for his name to be called in the NFL Draft. [Go Time Traveling with Bradie James and let him relive one of the biggest moments of his life]
- If the talent's equal, does a defensive end or a cornerback hold more value? Could the Cowboys turn their second round pick into two second round picks? Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips try to answer these questions. [Check out Friday's mailbag]
- There was something of a hubbub about jersey numbers around The Star this week. So Nick Eatman got to wondering, what are actually the most sacred jersey numbers in franchise history. [Check out the Rank Em of the most sacred jersey numbers in Cowboys history]