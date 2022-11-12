Cowboys Catch-Up: Rest, Rumors & Returns

With the Cowboys preparing for their second half of the season beginning this Sunday against the Packers, there were plenty of big storylines ahead of their trip to Lambeau Field. From Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay and Ezekiel Elliott's injury status, to swirling rumors about free agent wide receivers, there was more than enough to catch-up on.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

- Mike McCarthy talked about his emotional return to Green Bay for the first time since leaving after 13 years as their head coach. While McCarthy did get choked up at one point and discussed what the trip will mean, he also expressed his strong desire to get the win against the Packers in the big picture for the Cowboys. [McCarthy on GB Return: 'I Really Want to Win']

- The Cowboys' rookie class has been amazing, and then some, through the first eight games of the season. From first round pick Tyler Smith filling in for Tyron Smith at left tackle to tight end Jake Ferguson and return man KaVontae Turpin, we ranked the rookies and their performances thus far. [Rank 'Em: Is Tyler No. 1 Among Top 10 Rookies?]

Tuesday:

- Speaking on his weekly radio hit with 105.3 The Fan, owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed a myriad of topics like his thoughts on facing the Packers after years of infamous playoff battles and injury updates. But most importantly, Jones said that the Cowboys do have interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., saying "And I know that the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, it could look pretty good." [Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan - 11/8/22]

- Through eight games last season the Cowboys were 6-2, just as they are this season as they travel to take on the Packers. But the path to the same record this season has come with more adversity, so the Cowboys Break squad pondered if this year's team is better. [Cowboys Break: Better in 2022?]

Wednesday:

- With OBJ rumors swirling around the Cowboys this week, plenty of players were asked their thoughts on the potential of him joining the team. While most were vocal, Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons were fairly direct in their desire to see Beckham join them in their pursuit of a Super Bowl. [Zeke, Parsons on Interest in OBJ: 'We Want Him']

- The ladies of Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk discussed the return to Green Bay for Mike McCarthy and his evolution as a coach from his time with the Packers to his tenure with the Cowboys, including his relationship building with the players and comfortability with the organization. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: Old Dog, New Tricks?]

Thursday:

- In the first edition of Science Lab since the bye week, Patrik Walker dug deep into the Cowboys pursuit of Odell Beckam Jr. and how he would fit, as well as the pros and cons of signing him as he comes off his second ACL tear. "It's also true that this must all be a part of the conversation for Dallas as they try to figure out if he's truly 100% nowadays…" [Science Lab: To OBJ ... or Not to OBJ?]

- From Joe Montana and Brett Favre, to Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy has coached some unbelievable quarterback talent during his career. As he goes to face off against his former team and quarterback, McCarthy will bring his latest star with him and their tight-knit bond. [McCarthy, Dak Joined at The Hip: 'We're Blessed']

Friday:

- On the final installment of the week, Talkin' Cowboys gave their final thoughts for the Cowboys' matchup against the Packers as well as their predictions. Plus, the gang wraps up the Mike McCarthy return and all the latest updates as Hek'ma Harrison rejoins the show. [Talkin' Cowboys: The Return]