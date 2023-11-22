#WASvsDAL

Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Nov 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — It's now a two-game win streak for the Dallas Cowboys after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, as they work to build momentum for the looming rematch in Dallas. They'll first need to go through the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, as one step in the journey, and on a short week after having faced the Carolina Panthers just our days prior.

It's also a short week for the Commanders as well, however, so there's no competitive advantage to be had by either club in that regard but, considering Washington just suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the New York Giants, it's safe to say they're looking to bounce back.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
  • Time: 4:30 pm ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
  • That said, the Commanders want to shock the world in the process by defeating the Cowboys, their bitter rivals, with all the world watching from behind their full plates of turkey and helpings.

There's some payback to be had in this matchup though, as quarterback Dak Prescott implied when he pointed out what the Commanders did to the Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

It's one of the longest rivalries in all of sports, on Thanksgiving and with no shortage of motivation from either sideline.

Don't miss the action.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: CBS Sports (national), CBS 11 DFW (Local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App
  • PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:30-3:30 pm CT: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 1:55 am-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 7:30 p.m. CT: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk
  • There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

