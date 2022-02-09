Cowboys Finalize Hire Of WR Coach Robert Prince

FRISCO, Texas – Despite months of speculation there was ultimately just one vacancy on the Cowboys' coaching staff, and they filled it on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have officially hired longtime NFL coaching veteran Robert Prince to be their receivers coach, filling the position left by Adam Henry.

Prince joins the Cowboys with roughly 30 years of coaching experience, with 14 of those coming at the NFL level. He had most recently served as the Houston Texans' receivers coach in 2021. He was also the Detroit Lions' receivers coach from 2014-2020, working with the likes of Calvin Johnson, Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay. Prince was also named acting head coach of the Lions for one week in 2020, following an outbreak of COVID-19 among the coaching staff.

In addition to a wealth of experience, Prince also has some ties to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Prince was Boise State's receivers coach during the 2011 season – the final year of Moore's legendary college career with the Broncos.

When Moore left for the NFL, Prince served two years as Boise State's offensive coordinator before accepting his position in Detroit – where Moore was also serving as a backup to Matthew Stafford on the Lions' depth chart.

Prince's hiring will serve as a bit of reunion in that regard, but his is a position that will also come with some scrutiny. The Cowboys' receiver corps is in a bit of flux, with four key members – Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner – all slated to hit free agency. Throw in some offseason speculation about Amari Cooper's future, and it's one of the more interesting position groups on the roster right now.