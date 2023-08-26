Cowboys finalizing trade for QB Trey Lance

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are expected to make a sizable splash by sending a fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for former No. 3 overall pick QB Trey Lance.

The deal has been confirmed by the 49ers, who played their final preseason game Friday night, as well as multiple sources, including NFL.com.

49ers GM John Lynch addressed the situation on the team's TV broadcast. "Hard day. He's such a good kid. We took a shot and it didn't work out. We own that," Lynch said. "His story is still very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him. I think it's going to be a great landing spot for him."

Lance, 23, was selected third overall in 2021 after the 49ers traded a large portion of draft stock to select the dual-threat playmaker out of North Dakota State. In two seasons with San Francisco, Lance saw the field in eight games including two starts in which he threw for 797 yards and five touchdowns.