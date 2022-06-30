Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys' Full Oxnard Training Camp Schedule

Jun 30, 2022 at 01:45 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys’-Full-Oxnard-Training-Camp-Schedule-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will soon head back to Oxnard, California for training camp.

The 2022 camp, presented by American Airlines, is the 43rd year that the team has trained in Southern California and the 16th season that the club has spent all, or a portion of, its camp in Oxnard.

Fans will be able to attend all practice sessions that are open to the public, beginning with the first workout at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, July 27 until the final open practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

On Monday, Aug. 8 the team will host a Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel, first responders and front line healthcare workers.

Training camp in Oxnard will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as the Cowboys will then depart to participate in two joint practice sessions on the road - first in Denver against the Broncos before their preseason matchup on Aug. 13 and next in Los Angeles against the Chargers before a preseason contest on Aug. 20.

Following the team's return home to Texas after their last road preseason game, the final portion of Cowboys training camp will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with selected practices open to the public that will be announced at a later date.

Here are some key training camp dates for July 25-Aug. 10 in Oxnard (Pacific Coast Time):

Wed., July 27: First practice (11:30 a.m. PDT)
Sat., July 30: Opening Ceremony - Cowboys Back Together Saturday (10:45 a.m. PDT)
Mon., Aug. 1: First padded practice (11:00 a.m. PDT)
Mon., Aug. 8: Heroes Appreciation Day (11:00 a.m. PDT practice)
Wed., Aug. 10 Last open practice for fans in Oxnard
**Additional details regarding fan attendance and parking at Cowboys practices in Oxnard will be announced at a later time

And here is the Cowboys' Oxnard practice schedule(all times are listed in Pacific, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change)

Wednesday, July 27: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Thursday, July 28: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Friday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Saturday, July 30 – Open Practice: Cowboys Back Together Saturday Fan Fest & Opening Ceremonies
9:30 a.m. PDT Fan Activations Open
10:45 a.m. PDT Opening Ceremony
11:30 a.m. PDT Open Practice
Monday, Aug. 1: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 2: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game
Thursday, Aug. 4: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Friday, Aug. 5: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Saturday, Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game
Monday, Aug. 8: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice & Heroes Appreciation Day
Tuesday, Aug. 9: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Final Open Practice in Oxnard

Related Content

news

18) Cowboys' Best Shot For A Major NFL Award?

Which Cowboys player has the best chance to bring home a major NFL award this season? Our "20 Questions" series continues as training camp gets closer.

news

Role Call: Can't Argue With Tafua's Production

Rookie defensive end Mika Tafua led the Pac-12 in sacks last year on his way to joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He'll push for a roster spot in training camp.

news

Countdown: Larry Allen's Most Iconic Moment

Larry Allen was easily the most dominating lineman in franchise history, and maybe in NFL history. But his most memorable play wasn't even a block.

news

Mailbag: First-Time Pro Bowlers? Rookie Starters?

Can Tyler Smith, Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert and John Ridgeway all crack the starting lineup this coming season?

Advertising