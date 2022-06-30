Cowboys' Full Oxnard Training Camp Schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will soon head back to Oxnard, California for training camp.

The 2022 camp, presented by American Airlines, is the 43rd year that the team has trained in Southern California and the 16th season that the club has spent all, or a portion of, its camp in Oxnard.

Fans will be able to attend all practice sessions that are open to the public, beginning with the first workout at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, July 27 until the final open practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

On Monday, Aug. 8 the team will host a Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel, first responders and front line healthcare workers.

Training camp in Oxnard will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as the Cowboys will then depart to participate in two joint practice sessions on the road - first in Denver against the Broncos before their preseason matchup on Aug. 13 and next in Los Angeles against the Chargers before a preseason contest on Aug. 20.

Following the team's return home to Texas after their last road preseason game, the final portion of Cowboys training camp will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with selected practices open to the public that will be announced at a later date.

Here are some key training camp dates for July 25-Aug. 10 in Oxnard (Pacific Coast Time):

Wed., July 27: First practice (11:30 a.m. PDT)

Sat., July 30: Opening Ceremony - Cowboys Back Together Saturday (10:45 a.m. PDT)

Mon., Aug. 1: First padded practice (11:00 a.m. PDT)

Mon., Aug. 8: Heroes Appreciation Day (11:00 a.m. PDT practice)

Wed., Aug. 10 Last open practice for fans in Oxnard

**Additional details regarding fan attendance and parking at Cowboys practices in Oxnard will be announced at a later time

And here is the Cowboys' Oxnard practice schedule(all times are listed in Pacific, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change)