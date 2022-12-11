#HOUvsDAL

Presented by

Cowboys Get Win over HOU, But With Injury Scares

Dec 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Cowboys-Get-Win-over-HOU,-But-With-Injury-Scares-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

There won't be a lot of celebration in Dallas after narrowly escaping an upset over the Texans, and especially considering the injuries suffered by key players during the game.

ARLINGTON, TX — Never apologize for a victory in the NFL, though the Dallas Cowboys will continue to hope they can avoid succumbing to back-alley brawls on weekly basis, their matchup against the Houston Texans certainly falling into that category — inclusive of injuries to key players that could have an impact on the remainder of the season.

The headline concern is on right tackle Terence Steele, who was escorted to the locker room as the second quarter neared its end with what has been deemed a knee injury. Upon further review, it appears his knee was rolled up on by another lineman.

More tests will be conducted on Steele, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the damage.

In Steele's absence, the Cowboys deployed nine-time Pro Bowl lefttackle Jason Peters in the waning moments of the game, replacing a struggling Josh Ball, on the eventual game-winning drive by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. But as the Cowboys try to work through a possible issue at right tackle, they'll also have eyes on other positions as well.

Jake Ferguson left the game with a head/neck injury and did not return, a key piece of the four-headed hydra at tight end in Dallas, nor did Johnathan Hankins, who exited with six minutes remaining in the second quarter following a fourth-down stop against Damien Pierce.

Hankins, acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick, has quickly become the stop-gap nose tackle the Cowboys have desperately yearned for — in addition to the play of Quinton Bohanna, Carlos Watkins and Neville Gallimore.

Hankins joins Dorance Armstrong in needed more evaluation, with the latter leaving the contest in a walking boot after possibly suffering an ankle injury on the hail mary attempt by the Texans that resulted in an interception for Trevon Diggs … or Israel Mukuamu … depending on which player you ask.

And speaking of Diggs, the Cowboys got a very real scare when he left to game and headed to the locker room to have his thumb evaluated, but he'd eventually return and, well, see above for the aforementioned interception.

Up next will be a visit to Jacksonville to take on the scrappy Jaguars, and time will soon tell if any of the aforementioned players will be present or absent.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Without The Stand, There is No Final Drive

The 98-yard game-winning drive doesn't happen without the defensive stand on the previous series.

news

Cowboys' Peters on Move to RT: 'I Had No Idea'

Jason Peters was asked to do something he was flat-out not prepared to do, but kept his promise to do whatever the Cowboys need, and they escaped upset because of it

news

Diggs Battles Injuries As CBs Find Some Resiliency

Now in his just his third professional season, Trevon Diggs has established his reputation as a No. 1 corner. But Sunday, he showed why his growth, along with the Cowboys defense, has extended beyond the field.

news

Updates: Streak For Zeke; LVE's Big Day & More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Tank's Huge Tackle For Loss

Plays that might get forgotten include a pair of Noah Brown catches and D-Law's crucial tackle for loss.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys Rally For 27-23 Win

The Cowboys were largely their own worst enemies through the first three quarters, but rallied in the fourth to come away with a 27-23 win over the lowly Texans.

news

Pod-Picks: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Texans

As the Cowboys prepare for this week's game with the Texans, we've compiled the picks from all the shows to see what our "experts" think will happen on Sunday.

news

Spagnola: Hey Joseph, Who's Next To Step Right Up

When it comes to surviving injuries with this "next man up" mentality they have written the script. Right? Think about it.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: No Cheese, No Circus, All Focus

The Cowboys will need to keep their focus in check on Sunday against a struggling Texans team, but there was plenty of conversation of roster movement and reaction from the Week 13 win over the Colts.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need To Keep It Clean

The Cowboys have more talent and more weapons. The only thing that can prevent them from winning this game is mistakes and penalties. But a clean game can mean an ugly outcome for the Texans.

news

Blue Chips: Pierce Headlines Houston's Top Players

The Texans have a good young running back, but most of their top-line players are on the defensive side of the ball.

Advertising