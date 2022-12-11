Cowboys Get Win over HOU, But With Injury Scares

There won't be a lot of celebration in Dallas after narrowly escaping an upset over the Texans, and especially considering the injuries suffered by key players during the game.

ARLINGTON, TX — Never apologize for a victory in the NFL, though the Dallas Cowboys will continue to hope they can avoid succumbing to back-alley brawls on weekly basis, their matchup against the Houston Texans certainly falling into that category — inclusive of injuries to key players that could have an impact on the remainder of the season.

The headline concern is on right tackle Terence Steele, who was escorted to the locker room as the second quarter neared its end with what has been deemed a knee injury. Upon further review, it appears his knee was rolled up on by another lineman.

More tests will be conducted on Steele, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the damage.

In Steele's absence, the Cowboys deployed nine-time Pro Bowl lefttackle Jason Peters in the waning moments of the game, replacing a struggling Josh Ball, on the eventual game-winning drive by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. But as the Cowboys try to work through a possible issue at right tackle, they'll also have eyes on other positions as well.

Jake Ferguson left the game with a head/neck injury and did not return, a key piece of the four-headed hydra at tight end in Dallas, nor did Johnathan Hankins, who exited with six minutes remaining in the second quarter following a fourth-down stop against Damien Pierce.

Hankins, acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick, has quickly become the stop-gap nose tackle the Cowboys have desperately yearned for — in addition to the play of Quinton Bohanna, Carlos Watkins and Neville Gallimore.

Hankins joins Dorance Armstrong in needed more evaluation, with the latter leaving the contest in a walking boot after possibly suffering an ankle injury on the hail mary attempt by the Texans that resulted in an interception for Trevon Diggs … or Israel Mukuamu … depending on which player you ask.

And speaking of Diggs, the Cowboys got a very real scare when he left to game and headed to the locker room to have his thumb evaluated, but he'd eventually return and, well, see above for the aforementioned interception.