Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — Lights, camera, action. After months of waiting for the first moment to see what the new-look offense can do for the Dallas Cowboys, the world will get its chance when they square off against the New York Giants to open a pivotal regular season — Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy both looking to put on a show in 2023.

McCarthy is now calling the offensive plays for Prescott and the offense, having parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and adding Brandin Cooks to a receiver group headlined by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup is sure to test the young corps of defensive backs in New York.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Sunday, Sept. 10 Time : 8:20 pm ET

: 8:20 pm ET Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

This weekend will also officially mark the first time since 2016 that Ezekiel Elliott is not on the roster, putting a lot of pressure on Tony Pollard to step into the role as Dallas' lead back and parting ways with Dalton Schultz gives the young Cowboys' tight ends a chance to shine.

But in a contest against a team that features Saquon Barkley, and now Jalin Hyatt and Darren Waller, the Cowboys defense get a chance to show the last two seasons of dominance was no fluke; and that they're ready to try to find another gear that would make them outright special.

Don't miss a second of the action on Sunday night when the two rivals lock horns.

Football is back and, now, the games count.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: NBC Sports (national),NBC 5 DFW (Local)

NBC Sports (national),NBC 5 DFW (Local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV : Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (sideline)

: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (sideline) Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

