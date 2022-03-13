Cowboys, Michael Gallup Agree To New Deal

FRISCO, Texas – Michael Gallup won't be hitting free agency after all.

The Cowboys and Gallup have agreed to terms on a new contract for the starting receiver, whose rookie deal expired after the 2021 season. The deal is reportedly for five years and $62.5 million.

This Gallup deal intersects with recent reports that the Cowboys are in advanced discussions with the Browns on a trade that would send wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Cooper's $20 million base salary for 2022 is guaranteed if he's on the roster by the fifth day of the new league year (March 20).

Gallup, a third-round draft pick out of Colorado State in 2018, has emerged as a viable option in the passing game for quarterback Dak Prescott as arguably the best downfield threat in a deep and talented receiver group.

In four seasons, Gallup has produced 193 catches for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a 1,000-yard season in 2020.

The 2021 season was filled with injury challenges. Gallup missed seven games with a calf injury. After returning for eight games, he tore the ACL in his left knee on a jump-ball touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2.

Gallup underwent surgery in early February, and clearly the Cowboys feel good about his outlook for the 2022 season and beyond.

If Cooper and the Cowboys indeed part ways, the reshaped receiver corps will feature first-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb and Gallup at the start of the depth chart.