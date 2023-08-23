Cowboys monitoring situation after Sam Williams arrest

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in the process of gathering more information regarding Sam Williams, who was arrested last weekend in Frisco.

The second-year defensive end was arrested on Sunday by Frisco police on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon, according to reports.

The Cowboys have not made an official statement regarding the arrest, but are aware of the news and will work directly with Williams as they continue to monitor the situation as it goes through the legal process.

Williams has played in both preseason games, including last Saturday's game in Seattle in which the team returned home to Dallas Sunday morning.

He did have another off-the-field incident last December when he was involved in a two-car accident that resulted in an arrest warrant. Williams and the other driver were both hospitalized but neither suffered serious injuries. Williams did miss the following game that weekend with a neck strain.