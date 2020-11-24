#DALvsMIN

Cowboys' Official Statement On Markus Paul

Nov 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made the following statement Tuesday regarding Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul:

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency. Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.  
 
As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time.
 
The Dallas Cowboys players and staff attended a pre-scheduled 8:05 a.m. team meeting this morning and were told by head coach Mike McCarthy that today's practice, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., would be cancelled.

The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

