Cowboys' Official Statement On Markus Paul

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency. Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.



As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time.



The Dallas Cowboys players and staff attended a pre-scheduled 8:05 a.m. team meeting this morning and were told by head coach Mike McCarthy that today's practice, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., would be cancelled.