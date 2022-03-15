Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys Receive Two Compensatory Draft Picks

Mar 15, 2022 at 05:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Generic-Updates-Huddle1-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have received two fifth-round compensatory draft picks (No. 176 and 178) in April's NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.

Sixteen teams got a total of 39 compensatory picks this year, and the Cowboys' two picks are tied for third-most in the league.

The NFL adds compensatory picks to the end of rounds three through seven. Picks are assigned to teams through a formula weighting the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. Factors are salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Chidobe Awuzie, Andy Dalton, Cameron Erving and Xavier Woods were the Cowboys' primary free agent departures last season. Last year they signed Tarell Basham and Keanu Neal.

The Cowboys now have three picks in the fifth round and reportedly will add another with the Amari Cooper-to-Browns trade, though it has not yet been officially finalized.

Related Content

news

Cooper, Gregory, D-Law & The Cowboys' Moving Parts

There's still time for the Cowboys to weigh their options in regard to their salary cap, but the start of free agency is approaching quite quickly.
news

Cowboys In "Early Stages As Possible Combine Host

The Cowboys have traveled to Indy this week for the annual scouting combine but could the trip get much shorter next year? Dallas is one of the options if the NFL decides to move the combine in 2023.
news

Stephen Jones on Amari, Franchise Tags & More

The scouting combine is underway again in Indy and Stephen Jones had a few topics on his mind when he met with the media. Here's a collection of some of the hot topics.
Advertising