Cowboys Receive Two Compensatory Draft Picks

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have received two fifth-round compensatory draft picks (No. 176 and 178) in April's NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.

Sixteen teams got a total of 39 compensatory picks this year, and the Cowboys' two picks are tied for third-most in the league.

The NFL adds compensatory picks to the end of rounds three through seven. Picks are assigned to teams through a formula weighting the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. Factors are salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Chidobe Awuzie, Andy Dalton, Cameron Erving and Xavier Woods were the Cowboys' primary free agent departures last season. Last year they signed Tarell Basham and Keanu Neal.