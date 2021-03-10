Cowboys Redo 3 Deals To Help With Reduced Cap

FRISCO, Texas – On the day the NFL announced an expected decrease in the 2021 salary cap, the Cowboys made a few more expected moves as well.

And these actually create some cap relief for the upcoming season. The NFL announced Wednesday the cap has been reduced down to $182.5 million for 2021. Last year, the cap was $198.2 million.

To help with that, the Cowboys have free up some space. According to reports, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contracts of three players – La'el Collins, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin – to free up around $17 million in cap space this season.

It's more of a procedural move that is written into the original contracts. Basically, the Cowboys have the ability to turn a player's upcoming base salary into a signing bonus. That puts more money in the player's pocket immediately, but allows the Cowboys spread out the bonus over the length of the contract, or even to add a year at the end of it, which lowers the current cap charge.

It's not a new process for the Cowboys or any NFL team as a simple way to work around salary cap restraints. However, it does prolong the contract and can get teams in trouble if the player winds up with a back-loaded contract that doesn't justify his play on the field.