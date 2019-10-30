CowBuzz: Cowboys 7th In Latest Power Rankings

We last left off with a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles that proved the Dallas Cowboys are still a powerhouse team. Although the Cowboys had time to relax on the bye last week, the NFL Power Rankings continued to shift. NFL.com's rankings held down the Cowboys at No. 7 and praised Ezekiel Elliott for his performance against the Eagles.
This week ESPN decided to keep the 'Boys at No. 12 and says LB Jaylon Smith will be a key factor for the defense to be "feared" down the stretch.
Dallas is back in CBS Sports' top 10! The rise in rank above the Rams and under the Colts places the Cowboys at No. 9, a two-spot jump from last week.
Yahoo! Sports didn't budge on their rankings, keeping the Cowboys at No. 11. Yahoo! explains why the Giants game is "crucial" to the playoff race.