Dak Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to an NFL player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship.

All 32 teams have a selected nominee. A panel from the NFL Legends Committee will select eight finalists that will appear on the Pro Bowl ballot. A vote of current NFL players will decide the winner, to be announced at NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.