NFL Awards

Dak Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 09, 2021 at 10:30 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Dak-Nominated-For-Rooney-Sportsmanship-Award-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to an NFL player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship.

All 32 teams have a selected nominee. A panel from the NFL Legends Committee will select eight finalists that will appear on the Pro Bowl ballot. A vote of current NFL players will decide the winner, to be announced at NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Prescott is also the Cowboys' nominee for  the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

