#CLEvsDAL

Presented by

Dallas Defense Suffers Through Historic Day

Oct 04, 2020 at 06:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dallas-Defense-Suffers-Through-Historic-Day-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

ARLINGTON, Texas – There's not really one specific place to start after a performance like this.

Instead, better to let DeMarcus Lawrence handle the description of the Cowboys' defensive performance in Sunday's 49-38 loss to Cleveland.

"We gotta hold ourselves to a higher standard. We gotta play together as one," Lawrence said after the game. "And I don't feel like we are holding ourselves accountable, including myself. So, I call the s* soft, and we will get better from it."

Lawrence always has a way of putting things bluntly, and that's what the situation calls for.

The Browns absolutely abused the Dallas defense on Sunday afternoon, piling up 508 yards to go with their 49 points.

Most disturbing is probably the rushing tally. Cleveland ran for 307 yards as a team – the worst single-game total ever allowed by a Dallas defense. If that wasn't bad enough, the Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb to a knee injury in the first half, so it was backups Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson doing most of the damage.

"If you don't stop the run you don't have a chance, and we understood that going into this game and we didn't get the job done," said Jaylon Smith.

There are always a multitude of reasons for a loss. The Cowboys' negative turnover differential didn't help, but this went beyond the pale of complementary football. The Browns had six possessions during a frantic first half of football, and they scored points on five of them.

They came out of halftime with the ball and drove again, marching 70 yards in seven plays to take a 38-14 lead – roughly a half hour after the Cowboys led the game, 14-7.

"It's always stop the run first, always," said Xavier Woods. "The run opens up everything else, so we just weren't able to stop the run. That was our number one thing today. Needed a stop, wasn't able to do it."

That's not to say the passing game struggled, necessarily – the Browns just didn't need it as much. Baker Mayfield made the necessary plays, throwing for 165 yards and two touchdowns – largely chain-moving throws. Jarvis Landry also opened the scoring with a wide receiver throw, as he found Odell Beckham Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown on Cleveland's first possession of the day.

But even in the midst of a furious Cowboys comeback bid, the run game circled back around.

Never were Dallas' defensive failings more evident than with 3:42 to play. The Cowboys had score to – impossibly – cut a 24-point deficit to just 41-38. Memories of the Week 2 miracle against Atlanta abounded as the Cowboys squib kicked to midfield.

Those thoughts vanished in the blink of an eye, as Mayfield tossed to Beckham in the backfield on a jet sweep. The speedy receiver dodged Aldon Smith deep in the backfield and raced upfield. He cut back on the sideline to avoid three over pursuing tacklers – and then he was gone.

In all honesty, the Browns only needed a first down or two to ice the game. Instead, Beckham went virtually untouched for 60 yards and another score, and the comeback bid was done.

"I turned the corner and everybody was blocking, and it was weird," Beckham said. "I was about to slide, and I just turned the jets on and got in the end zone."

It was a pretty fitting final moment in a forgettable day for this defense. It's always a quick turnaround to the next opponent, and the Cowboys will have plenty to work on. According to Lawrence, it's time to go "balls to the wall."

"Talent don't mean nothing in the NFL, so it is all about us coming together, figuring it out and getting better from it," he said.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Sunday, October 11th to take on their rivals, the New York Giants. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Scout's Take: Pointing Fingers Starts With Players

Here are my 10 takeaways from the Cowboys' 49-38 loss to the Browns.
news

Eatman: Defense Forcing Dak, Offense To Be Perfect

For the first time in NFL history, a quarterback passed for over 450 yards in three straight games.
news

Video-Game Stats Mean Nothing To Dak Prescott

Through four games, Dak Prescott isn't just having a career season. He's on pace to shatter single-season NFL and Cowboys passing records.
news

McCarthy: "Unacceptable" Pattern In First 4 Games

Mike McCarthy is seeing a pattern with the Dallas Cowboys after four games, and he doesn't like it one bit.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Face Mask Penalty

The Browns were able to outlast the Cowboys for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium. Here are the five plays you can't forget about that played a big factor in the outcome.
news

Updates: Zeke On His Fumble; Hill Reacts To Fine

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

First TD Is Bittersweet Moment For CeeDee Lamb

Of all the adjustments a rookie must make to the NFL, this one might be the hardest.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall In Shootout, 49-38

The Cowboys mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome three quarters of disappointing play in a 49-38 loss to the Browns.
news

Signs Pointing To Hip Surgery For La'el Collins

Reports say La'el Collins' stay on injured reserve will last much longer than the Cowboys hoped.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping This Week's Trendy Headlines

Another busy week is in the books as the Cowboys turn the page to Week 4, where the Browns come to town. Let's recap the week that was with trending headlines, videos and features.
news

Spagnola: Who Would Have Thought This Possible

If not for the Cowboys coming into Sunday's noon contest with the 2-1 Cleveland Browns at 1-2, nevertheless tied for first in the NFC East, their worst three-game record to open a season since 2010.

Advertising