Darren Woodson's Story Told In Latest 'Deep Blue'

FRISCO, Texas – "There are no gimmes in life, trust me on that."

Darren's Woodson's quote is the essence of "A Path To Safety" – the latest Deep Blue documentary chronicling Woodson's hard-hitting 13 seasons with the Cowboys, during which he won three Super Bowl rings and became the franchise's all-time leading tackler.

Woodson's life is defined by loyalty and perseverance. He has tackled every challenge head on: humble beginnings in the Maryvale neighborhood of west Phoenix; a humiliating start to college; a troubled best friend he couldn't leave behind; and a Hall of Fame caliber career cut short by injury. Today, he's using his platform to inspire others.

"A Path to Safety," written and produced by Rob Phillips and edited/produced by Madison Aman, premiered on CBS 11 in Dallas/Fort Worth prior to Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

Fans can watch "A Path To Safety" on-demand on DallasCowboys.com, the Cowboys Now app or the Cowboys' official YouTube page.

2021 Deep Blue documentary schedule:

Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Central – War Stories (Tales From Draft Room)