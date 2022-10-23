Don't Forget These 5: Parsons' Tackle At The 1

ARLINGTON, Texas – So many talking points from this game, starting with the return of Dak Prescott. We had Zeke leaping around like old times, Micah Parsons making plays and Trevon Diggs getting picks. Even a big return from the dynamic KaVontae Turpin.

But all games have those plays that can get overlooked, but still changed the course of the game.

Holding call stalls Lions' drive – With the game tied 3-3 midway through the third quarter, the Lions were on the move and had a first-down run to the Cowboys' 19. But a holding call by guard Evan Brown pushed the ball back to the Lions' 35, setting up an eventual field goal. That proved to be the final points of the game for Detroit.

Pass to Lamb to open second half – After the Cowboys got an interception by Trevon Diggs early in the third quarter, it was second-and-9 at their own 19 when Dak fired a slant to CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard gain. That not only gave the offense breathing room, but some energy as they then ripped off plays of 18, 9, 28 and 6 before a penalty in the end zone set up a 1-yard TD run by Zeke. But the first down throw to Lamb early on, ignited the drive.

Parsons tackles Hockenson on the 1 – On a play that initially looked like a touchdown by Lions tight end Brock Wright, Micah Parsons' hustle play tackled him at the 1-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal. Video replay looked to be close but just short. Still, the tackle alone forced the Lions to run another play. On first down, Jamaal Williams, fumbled with the Cowboys recovering at the 1.

Sam Williams tackle for loss – Early in the fourth, the Cowboys led 10-6 but Detroit had a first down at the Dallas 44. But rookie Sam Williams darted through the line to not only stop Justin Jackson for a 2-yard loss, but then dumped him to the ground. The fact he wasn't flagged for a penalty should be noted, and then the Cowboys picked up an interception two plays later to thwart another scoring chance.