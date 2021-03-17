Offseason | 2021

FA Recap Day 3: Slow Start; Veteran P Released

Mar 17, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The start of the free-agent signing period was actually a bit quieter than the first two days. While players around the league officially signed deals, the new activity was down from the first two days.

But here's a recap of things that happened for the Cowboys on Wednesday.

New Direction At Punter

As expected, the Cowboys parted ways with Chris Jones, a veteran punter who has been with the team since 2011. Jones has been a mainstay for the Cowboys but after getting hurt last season, it forced the team to get a new punter, one that out-performed Jones in more ways than one.

Hunter Niswander finished the season with a 47.5 yard average, a better season finish than any of Jones' previous seasons. Jones had a career average of 44.5 yards per punt and his best season finish was 45.9 in 2016.

Cost-wise, the move will save the Cowboys around $1.5 million on the cap. With Jones, the punter spot occupied $2.5 million in cap space and with Niswander, it would be around $780,000, plus a $500,000 cap charge in dead money for Jones. (Read more)

Brown Officially Signs

One of the first free-agent moves of the offseason for the Cowboys was getting wide receiver Noah Brown back in the fold.

The 2017 seventh-round pick has been injured for most of his time in Dallas, but played all 16 games last year as a reserve receiver but a special teams contributor.

