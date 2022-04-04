Offseason | 2022

First Top 30 Visits Since 2019 Set To Begin

Apr 04, 2022 at 12:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

First-Top-30-Visits-Since-2019-Set-To-Begin-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Another sign of normalcy is in the works at The Star this week.

Starting Monday, the team is kicking its draft process into high gear with the first of its official Top 30 visits coming to the building. For the uninitiated, the NFL allows its members to host up to 30 draft prospects from each year's class to their facility to interview.

This year marks the first time those interview will happen in person, as the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 forced the process to go virtual for two years. This will be the first time NFL clubs have physically hosted potential draft picks since 2019.

The Cowboys tend to invite players from all over the draft board to their facility for further evaluation, but each group includes some heavy hitters. That's no different in 2022, as big-time names like receivers Treylon Burks and Chris Olave, as well as offensive guards Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson are expected to visit this week. Top-tier defenders like defensive tackle Jordan Davis are on the visit list, as well.

Those types of names are important, because recent history indicates a high likelihood that the Cowboys' eventual first-round pick will be a guy they brought on a Top 30 visit.

Going back to 2014, when executive vice president of player personnel Will McClay took charge of the draft process, Zack Martin, Byron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Taco Charlton and Leighton Vander Esch were all Top 30 visits. The team didn't have a first-round pick in 2019, but Trysten Hill – their first pick in that year's draft – was a visitor.

CeeDee Lamb, whose fall to the No. 17 pick in 2020 shocked the NFL draft community, is a rare exception of an eventual first-round pick who wasn't linked to the Cowboys prior to being selected.

Of course, the Lamb pick is a reminder that anything can happen. The Cowboys also caught people off guard in 2012, when they traded up from No. 14 to No. 6 overall to select Morris Claiborne. There are no guarantees in the draft.

Still, Top 30 visits are an important piece of the Cowboys' puzzle. And starting Monday, the puzzle is starting to take shape.

Related Content

news

History Suggests Instant Success With No. 24 Pick

The Cowboys have picked 24th overall just three times in franchise history. But if history suggests anything, the Cowboys could get another player to make an immediate impact.
news

Dates For Cowboys' Offseason Program Announced

The calendar has flipped to April, and the buildup to the 2022 season is starting to take shape.
news

Spagnola: Welcome To The Land Of Opportunity

Head coach Mike McCarthy has brough it up several times recently, and several players on the Cowboys have an opportunity to make an impact this season.
news

Closer Look At Cowboys' Wide Receiver Transition

After major changes at wide receiver this offseason, what's next for the group in 2022? Let's take a closer look.
news

Parsons' Role Will Remain Versatile In 2022

For all the speculation about Micah Parsons' potential as a defensive end, the Cowboys are making it clear that they want their star linebacker doing as much as possible.
news

Mick Shots: NFL Comes Roaring Into April

With less than a month now before the draft, there are plenty of Mick Shots, including new overtime rules, needing wide receivers, lining up Micah and more!
news

Possible Pick: Hard to Ignore Chris Olave's Speed

If the Cowboys take a wide receiver in the first round, it'll be someone that has attributes they just can't pass up on. Ohio State's Chris Olave, who ran a 4.26 at the combine, would qualify as this type of player.
news

Notebook: New Kicker? O-Line Help & OT Rules

Down at the NFL owners' meetings in Florida, Stephen Jones addressed a variety of topics, from their own draft needs to finding a kicker, the overtime rules and much more.
news

Stephen Jones On Why Wagner "Didn't Work Out"

For several reasons, the Cowboys have been linked to free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner in the last few weeks, but Stephen Jones explained why acquiring the Pro Bowl LB "didn't work out."
news

Mike McCarthy Being Patient With Free Agency

There may be more moves coming for the Cowboys this free agency window, but Mike McCarthy is comfortable waiting for the right fit.
news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
Advertising