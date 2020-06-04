Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 04:30 PM

Frederick Moved To Reserve/Retired List

18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have officially placed Travis Frederick on the reserve/retired list.

The move has some obvious strategy behind it, given that Frederick announced his retirement almost three months ago.

By making the move after June 1, the Cowboys can spread his retirement cap hit over two separate years. So instead of Frederick hitting the cap for roughly $12 million in 2020, he'll cost the Cowboys about $5 million this year with another cap hit of roughly $6 million in 2021.

In the meantime, the decision to divvy up the cost will save the Cowboys $7 million toward this year's salary cap.

Frederick's retirement is one of the largest questions around the Cowboys' offense, which is returning mostly intact from 2019. The team re-signed Joe Looney, who started the entire 2018 season when Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. They have also expressed confidence that either of the two Connors – Williams and McGovern – could slide from their original guard positions to center.

The Cowboys also turned to the 2020 NFL Draft to address the issue. In the fourth round, they traded up to select Tyler Biadasz – another Wisconsin product, like Frederick – with the hopes that he could add to the competition.

