Frederick-Moved-To-Reserve-Retired-List

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have officially placed Travis Frederick on the reserve/retired list.

The move has some obvious strategy behind it, given that Frederick announced his retirement almost three months ago.

By making the move after June 1, the Cowboys can spread his retirement cap hit over two separate years. So instead of Frederick hitting the cap for roughly $12 million in 2020, he'll cost the Cowboys about $5 million this year with another cap hit of roughly $6 million in 2021.

In the meantime, the decision to divvy up the cost will save the Cowboys $7 million toward this year's salary cap.

Frederick's retirement is one of the largest questions around the Cowboys' offense, which is returning mostly intact from 2019. The team re-signed Joe Looney, who started the entire 2018 season when Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. They have also expressed confidence that either of the two Connors – Williams and McGovern – could slide from their original guard positions to center.