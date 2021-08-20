Game Specs and Ways To Watch #DALvsHOU

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome their first opponent of the year to AT&T Stadium when the Houston Texans travel north for a preseason matchup Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (CT).

TELEVISION:

Fans in the Dallas area can watch the game at 7:00 p.m. (CT) on CBSDFW-11. Bill Jones will call the game, alongside Babe Laufenberg and former Cowboys draft pick Isaiah Stanback. Kyle Youmans will be reporting from the sideline.

The game will be preceded by Dallas Cowboys Deep Blue (Darren Woodson) at 5:00 and Dallas Cowboys Countdown To Kickoff at 6:00.

LIVE STREAMING:

CBSDFW.com (must be in local market)

RADIO:

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Bryan Broaddus/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

TICKETS: