Game Specs: How To Watch Cowboys-Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys will play their final preseason game in AT&T Stadium when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town Sunday for a matchup at 12:00 p.m. (CT).

TELEVISION:

Fans in the Dallas area can watch the game at 12:00 p.m. (CT) on CBSDFW-11. Bill Jones will call the game, alongside Babe Laufenberg and former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin. Kyle Youmans will be reporting from the sideline.

The game will be preceded by Cowboys Special Edition at 10:30 and Dallas Cowboys Countdown To Kickoff at 11:00.

Cowboys fans tuning in outside of the local Dallas market can catch the same broadcast team on the NFL Network at 12:00 p.m. (CT)

LIVE STREAMING:

CBSDFW.com (must be in local market)

RADIO:

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Bryan Broaddus/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

TICKETS:

A limited number of tickets are still on sale to see the Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans. Get yours now before they sell out!

"With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers, and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your gameday essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!