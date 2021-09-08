Game Specs: Ways To Listen/Watch Cowboys-Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the NFL regular season in Tampa Bay when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday for a prime time matchup at 7:20 p.m. (CT) on NBC.

TELEVISION

Thursday's game will be broadcast at 7:20 p.m. (CT) on NBC. It will feature the station's Sunday Night Football crew including Al Michaels calling the game, Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary, and Michele Tafoya reporting from the sideline.

WATCH ON MOBILE

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports and the Cowboys official app.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

