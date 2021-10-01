Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsCAR

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will try to extend their two-game winning streak this weekend as they welcome the undefeated Carolina Panthers (3-0) for a matchup between two playoff hopefuls. The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

Given both team's early success, the game will be shown to the largest portion of FOX's broadcast map for the early slate of games, including in the Dallas area.

The telecast will begin at 12:00 (CT) on FOX. It will feature a broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt doing play-by-play, former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen providing analysis, and Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast:

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

