Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsMIN

The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) will come off their bye and try to extend their five-game winning streak this weekend as they travel north to face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) for a primetime matchup. The game will be Sunday at 7:20 (CT) on NBC.

TELEVISION

The telecast will begin at 7:20 (CT) on NBC after the afternoon's slate of games have wrapped up. The game can also be streamed on the Peacock app.

The Halloween matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings will feature play-by-play from Al Michaels. Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis, and Michele Tafoya will be reporting from the sideline.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

