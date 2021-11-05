Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DENvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) will try to extend their six-game winning streak this weekend as they play host to the Denver Broncos (4-4) for an afternoon matchup at AT&T Stadium. The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

The telecast will begin at 12:00 (CT) on FOX in the Dallas area, and the game will also be broadcast in a high percentage of markets outside of the Dallas area. Here is a map showing which regions can watch the game on their local FOX station.

The matchup between the Cowboys and Broncos will feature play-by-play from Kevin Burkhardt. Greg Olsen will provide analysis, and Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sideline.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

Attend the Game:

A limited number of tickets to the game at AT&T Stadium are still available for purchase. Click here to grab yours before Sunday

