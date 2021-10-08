Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #DALvsNYG

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will try to extend their three-game winning streak this weekend as they welcome the division rival New York Giants (1-3) for a matchup at AT&T Stadium. The game will be Sunday at 3:25 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

The telecast will begin at 3:25 (CT) on FOX immediately following the early slate of games. The matchup is "America's Game of the Week."

After watching their team play the Eagles in a game called by a former Eagles scout (Louis Riddick) followed by a game against the Panthers called by a former Panthers tight end (Greg Olsen)Cowboys fans will get a former Cowboys legend providing color commentary against the Giants. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman will provide analysis while Joe Buck will handle the play-by-play, and Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

