Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #DALvsPHI

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will play their first home game of the season, and it's a primetime matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), who will come to town for Monday Night Football at 7:25 p.m. (CT) on ESPN

TELEVISION

Monday's game will be a national broadcast at 7:25 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. The marquee broadcast will feature the broadcast crew of Steve Levy doing play-by-play, Brian Griese and former Eagles scout Louis Riddick providing analysis, and Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

There will be an alternate broadcast on ESPN2 with brothers and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning calling the game from their home.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream is available through the official Cowboys app.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

