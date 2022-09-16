Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Bengals Staff Predictions

The Cowboys couldn't have started the 2022 season any worse – losing to the Bucs at home 19-3, failing to score a touchdown and didn't even make a trip to the Red Zone. And on top of that, lost their starting quarterback for several weeks and a few other key players, too.

But just like they were last year, the Cowboys are still just 0-1, just like the Bengals, who lost an overtime game at home to the Steelers.

Considering both teams are in sole possession of last place in their division, this will be a big game to avoid starting the season 0-2.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 2 matchup between the Bengals and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: Friday on The Fan, Jerry Jones talked about looking within when it comes to adjusting without Dak Prescott for a few weeks. That's not just about Cooper Rush stepping in at quarterback. It's about everybody raising their game, and I do expect that to happen. Sunday, the defense will have arguably the best player on the field, Micah Parsons, and if they can limit the Bucs' offense, they can make life tough for the Bengals, too. Rush has shown he can move the offense and win a start. But given the injuries on offense right now, I think experience and continuity will win out for the Bengals on Sunday, something like 24-20.

Patrik Walker: One of these two teams will begin the 2022 season with an 0-2 record, barring a tie, but neither can afford it. With the Bengals coming off of a Super Bowl appearance and a record-setting season on offense, the question regarding a possible Super Bowl hangover is now in play, while the Cowboys have the unpleasant task of trying to figure out how to dodge an iceberg with Dak Prescott sidelined for several weeks – thrusting Cooper Rush into the role of QB1.Burrow and Co. can be lethal, but so can Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense and the Steelers showed the Bengals offense can be bottled up. That said, I'll buck the trend and take the angry lion over the caged tiger in this one, because all Rush must do is avoid turnovers and reward his defense whenever given the chance and he'll open some eyes this weekend. 24-20, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: I'm not sure someone could be as wrong as I was last week. I do think everyone on here picked the Cowboys to win over the Bucs, but it's doubtful that anyone had them dominating the game as I did. Ok, that was a huge miss. Let's see if I can get a better read on this team this week. While I'm a firm believer that there's always a big difference from Week 1 to Week 2 and we shouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys play much better, it's just hard to see a win this week. It's not jsut because of Cooper Rush playing, but the offensive line keeps getting younger by the week. And then on defense, losing Jayron Kearse should be a big blow, especially if you're talking about guys like Markquese Bell and/or Israel Mukuamu replacing that spot. Neither of them even suited up last week. Not to mention, this Bengals offense is even more explosive than the Bucs. I think the Cowboys will play better overall, but not sure it will be enough. I've got the Bengals 23-14.

Kyle Youmans: So many factors went into last week's loss, and so many will carry over into this week's matchup with Cincinnati. Offensive line play, quarterback performance, separation from wide receivers, defense facing an explosive offense, just to name a few. There's a legitimate chance that Dallas will play better in Week 2, just based on how poorly they played on the offensive side of the football in Week 1. However, with an angry Cincinnati bunch, and a backup quarterback in Cooper Rush, the Cowboys will be limited on that side of the ball again this time around. The game will be close, because the defense will keep it within striking distance. But the Bengals will just have too much fire power late in a 27-23 win at AT&T Stadium.