Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

IMPACT: Malik Hooker deal serves as latest reminder of Cowboys renewed commitment to position

Aug 05, 2023 at 01:30 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IMPACT--Malik-Hooker-deal-serves-as-latest-reminder-of-Cowboys-renewed-commitment-to-position-hero

OXNARD, Calif. — Things are still being sorted with Zack Martin, but that negotiation isn't stopping the Dallas Cowboys from walking and chewing gum at the same time. They're throwing money at their secondary to open training camp in 2023, with Malik Hooker being the second defensive back in as many weeks to land a multi-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old follows the lead of Trevon Diggs, contractually, Diggs having inked a five-year extension in late July, and the two moves keep two impact players in place for the foreseeable future — only months after having re-signed Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal.

Needless to say, this is all a really big deal, no pun intended (OK, sort of intended).

The aggressive pursuit of Wilson in free agency effectively and essentially ushered in a new era for the Cowboys, one that ends a longstanding reductive stance on the value of the safety position.

They've now doubled down on their refreshed view of the position with a third contract for Hooker, securing two-thirds of their three-headed safety hydra well beyond the coming season.

Eyes turn to Jayron Kearse now, who is still set to enter a contract year in 2023 and who, like Hooker, hit the ground running under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after signing to the Cowboys a few months ahead of Hooker.

Kearse is currently on his second deal, a two-year reup following 2021, and hoping for a third.

It all feels a bit alien for anyone who has covered the Cowboys beyond the previous three seasons, a team that once carried a roster of safeties that, while serviceable in certain capacities, was often viewed by many as the weakest link on defense.

But since the addition of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, that tune has changed wildly, and in large part due to Quinn's understanding of what a defense can be when top talent — e.g., Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor — are placed on the back end of it.

"We can be up there with the Legion of Boom," Micah Parsons said of the defense in 2023.

That's true, and if it happens, the safeties will be anything but an honorable mention.

There are also the young bulls angling for a taste of the action on the field, with Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas impressing in the absence of Wilson and Israel Mukuamu in training camp due to a calf and hamstring injury, respectively.

Both are second-year players who are being tested mightily at the moment, and answering the bell more often than not. Thomas has shown an ability to play all three safety positions in camp, while Bell is working with the second team in a similar role as Kearse — covering tight ends at the line of scrimmage and in space.

And speaking of Mukuamu, it was he who stepped up as a "big slot" against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game this past January, a game that saw Brady complete only 35 of 66 pass attempts for only two touchdowns, and with an interception.

There's a lot of great scouting involved in detailing the progress of Mukuamu (sixth-round pick in 2021), Thomas (undrafted in 2022) and Bell (undrafted in 2022) and even Wilson (sixth-round pick in 2019), but what's also taken the position to the next level in Dallas is locating dynamic veteran free agent talent from outside of the building to lead the group.

Enter Kearse and Hooker, two free agency gambles that paid off in a major way.

Related Content

news

Malik Hooker agrees to terms on 3-year extension

Malik Hooker becomes the second safety to receive a contract extension this offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Cowboys.
news

Spagnola: Something Is Brewing On Defense

There has only been three padded practices out at training camp, but something is brewing with this Cowboys defense.
news

Damone Clark: NFL game has 'slowed down a ton', primed for big year in 2023

The defensive roster for the Dallas Cowboys is stacked with established talent, those coming off of a breakout season and, in the case of Damone Clark, talent primed to explode in 2023.
news

Cowboys not shying away from Super Bowl expectations

The full potential of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys rests with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February, and it's something that's staying at the front of the franchise's mind in training camp.
news

Stock Watch: Ten players on the rise at training camp

We're just over a week into training camp, and a large handful of players have increased their value as the days have gone by.
news

Science Lab: Why Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs trash talk is 'welcome' sight at Cowboys training camp

A lot has been made nationally about the exchange between Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott at Cowboys camp, but it's neither abnormal nor problematic and pretending otherwise is a joke.
news

Dak compares '23 offensive change to '18 change under Moore

Despite it being a more complex change for his offense, Dak Prescott says that everyone is further along in picking up the system now than when Kellen Moore took over in 2018.
news

Practice Points: Big day for Hankins, 2 backup RBs

Thursday's practice was one of the longest of camp so far, giving time for plenty of standouts, including a couple of backup running backs.
news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!
news

Mick Shots: Whole Lot Of Shakin' Camping Out

With two padded practices in the books, there's plenty to talk about in his weekly Mick Shots, including two-point perfection, Turpin gaining trust, Tyron's words and a final touching tribute.
news

Dak Prescott reveals biggest hurdle for Cowboys, says 2023 is Super Bowl or bust: 'It always is'

It's no secret the Cowboys are all-in on returning to the Super Bowl in 2023, but their success will largely depend on a healthy Dak Prescott — who also has a chip on his shoulder.
Advertising