Jerry Jones Issues Statement on "Red" McCombs

Red McCombs, the longtime owner of the Minnesota Vikings, as well as two other NBA franchises at one point, died on Monday at the age of 95.

Billy Joe McCombs, better known as "Red," was not only an owner of sports franchises, but a "true Texan" and friend of Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, who issued a statement from the team Monday night.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the McCombs family upon Red's passing. A true Texas titan across sports, media, business and philanthropy, he followed his dreams and impacted countless others along the journey of his amazing life. He was an inspiration to me, and Red's interest in sports was a great attraction as a friend. I respected the way he valued loyalty and had a deep appreciation for everything it took to put a team together. Red's determination, accomplishments and positive spirit will live forever as he embodied a relentless and passionate approach to life, relationships and community."

McCombs bought the Vikings in 1998, nine years after Jones joined the NFL when he bought the Cowboys in 1989. McCombs owned the Vikings until 2005.

Before his NFL days, he bought an ABA franchise in Dallas, the Dallas Chaparrals and eventually moved them to San Antonio, where they became the Spurs.

McCombs also owned the Denver Nuggets for a few years in the 1980s.