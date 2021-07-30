Kelvin Joseph Pushing For Starting CB Spot

Often overlooked in offseason conversations, Brown was drafted in the sixth round in the same 2016 draft that saw the Cowboys land Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Like Diggs last season, Brown was thrown into a vital role during his rookie season. He has started 41 games as a Cowboy, and Diggs has cited him as his "big brother" on the team.

Brown's experience gives him an obvious advantage in training camp, but Jones stated that Joseph's talent will make it a legitimate competition.

"Yeah, (Joseph) is kicking butt," Jones said. "He is doing some really good things. He's really going to be a big help for us this year, on a timeline he's going to really help us out. He's jumped out."

On Friday, Mike McCarthy said that "you can't have enough corners," but also claimed that Brown showed up to training camp looking ready to be on the field.