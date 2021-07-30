Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Kelvin Joseph Pushing For Starting CB Spot

Jul 30, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Kelvin-Joseph-Pushing-For-Starting-CB-Spot-hero
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

OXNARD, Calif. — The Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft hoping that he might be as NFL-ready as their 2020 second-round draft pick Trevon Diggs who recorded three interceptions his rookie year and is the presumed starter at cornerback this upcoming season. During an interview Friday with 105.3 The Fan, however, Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones stated that the starting cornerback spot opposite Diggs will be determined by a training camp competition between Joseph and veteran Anthony Brown.

"Oh yeah, and Anthony Brown's not gonna give it up [easily]," Jones stated. "Great battle out there."

Often overlooked in offseason conversations, Brown was drafted in the sixth round in the same 2016 draft that saw the Cowboys land Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Like Diggs last season, Brown was thrown into a vital role during his rookie season. He has started 41 games as a Cowboy, and Diggs has cited him as his "big brother" on the team.

Brown's experience gives him an obvious advantage in training camp, but Jones stated that Joseph's talent will make it a legitimate competition.

"Yeah, (Joseph) is kicking butt," Jones said. "He is doing some really good things. He's really going to be a big help for us this year, on a timeline he's going to really help us out. He's jumped out."

On Friday, Mike McCarthy said that "you can't have enough corners," but also claimed that Brown showed up to training camp looking ready to be on the field.

"I think Anthony looks great," McCarthy said. "His weight is up in a good way. I think Anthony is having an outstanding camp."

