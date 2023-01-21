Keys to Victory

Presented by

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Can't Fall Behind Early

Jan 21, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS21-thumb
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Keys-to-Victory--Cowboys-Can’t-Fall-Behind-Early-hero

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout who now works for NFL Network and serves as an analyst for DallasCowboys.com, gives his weekly keys to the game Sunday, providing specific points of emphasis for both the Cowboys and 49ers.

The 49ers will win if…

The 49ers will dominate the game if they can jump out to an early lead and employ the balanced run-pass approach that has enabled Brock Purdy to operate comfortably as the team's QB1. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle taking turns producing big plays on the perimeter, Purdy has managed the game effectively while playing like a pass-first point guard orchestrating a half-court offense. If the rookie can stay within his comfort zone while managing an offense that wants to punish the Cowboys with an assortment of off-tackle runs complemented by play-action and bootleg passes, the 49ers will race up and down the field while controlling the tempo of the game.

Defensively, the 49ers want to choke the Cowboys' running game and force Dak Prescott to make plays against a ferocious four-man rush that has the potential to wreak havoc on a patchwork offensive line. If the 49ers can force the Cowboys to chase points utilizing a pass-heavy approach, the game will tip in their favor as they eventually overwhelm their opponent with their superior talent and depth.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys will advance to the NFC Championship Game if they are able to control the line of scrimmage on each side of the ball. The offensive line, in particular, must win the battle within the trenches to enable Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to impact the game as runners. The duo must deliver 130-plus rushing yards as part of a run-heavy effort designed to control the flow of the game. Although Dak Prescott needs to complement the running game with timely passing from the pocket, the Cowboys do not want to engage in a "seven-on-seven" game (passing only) against the 49ers due to their dominant pass rush. No.4 needs to attack the 49ers utilizing various play-action passes to CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz to slow down the pass rush while also creating huge voids at intermediate range.

On defense, the Cowboys will need to have their best tackling day of the season. From the defensive line to the secondary, the Cowboys will need to consistently punish the 49ers' runners and receiver with solid hits and tackles in space. If the Cowboys can limit the explosive plays (runs and passes) with consistent tackling, the defense can force long yardage situations and fore the rookie quarterback out of his comfort zone.

Related Content

news

Keys to Victory: Must Limit Tampa's Big Plays

As great as Tom Brady still is, making him drive the length of the field is not what the Bucs do best. If the Cowboys can keep the big plays to a minimum.

news

Keys to Victory: Make Rookie QB Pass 30+ Times

The Cowboys will face Washington QB Sam Howell in his starting debut this. While he's got talent, the Cowboys need to stop the run and put pressure on the rookie.

news

Keys to Victory: High-Scoring Shootout Helps Dallas

The Cowboys and Eagles are two of the most talented teams in the NFL, but just like Dallas experienced back on Oct. 16, it's not easy to win without the starting QB.

news

Keys to Victory: Jags Looking to Play Keep-Away?

The Jaguars have enough offensive weapons to compete, but look for them to try a ball-controlled tempo that will extend the game into the fourth quarter.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need To Keep It Clean

The Cowboys have more talent and more weapons. The only thing that can prevent them from winning this game is mistakes and penalties. But a clean game can mean an ugly outcome for the Texans.

news

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Must Sustain Long Drives

The Colts will try to take away the big play from the Cowboys, who can combat that by staying on the field with a patient running game.

news

Keys to Victory: Whatever it Takes To Stop Barkley

The Cowboys still haven't completely solved their run-stopping issues. So stopping, or even containing NYG's Saquon Barkley is a must.

news

Keys to Victory: Both Teams Need To Find Balance

The recipe for a win on Sunday looks pretty similar for both teams. Running the ball will be key for the Cowboys and Vikings, but figuring out a way to get and/or stay balanced is vital.

news

Keys to Victory: Game of Ball-Control & Keep-Away

The best way to prevent Aaron Rodgers from doing any damage is to not let him have the ball. The Cowboys need to control the clock to get a W at Lambeau.

news

Keys To Victory: Make The Bears One-Dimensional

With the Bears bringing the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack to the game, the Cowboys must force them into passing situations.

news

Keys To Victory: Both Teams Need To Keep Running

Here are ways that both teams can win on Sunday. For the Cowboys, they'll have to stick to the same offensive plan, while the Lions need to stay committed to the run.

Advertising