Keys to Victory: Stopping Another Mobile QB

Dec 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Keys-to-Victory--Stopping-Another-Mobile-QB-hero

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout who now works for NFL Network and serves as an analyst for DallasCowboys.com, gives his weekly keys to the game Sunday, providing specific points of emphasis for both the Cowboys and Titans.

The Titans will win if…

The Titans will win if they can play complementary football behind a rookie who plays better than expected. Mike Vrabel needs his offense to rely on more than Derrick Henry's production to move the ball; Willis could be the answer if he can create some big plays utilizing his athleticism. If the Titans tap into the rookie quarterback's talents as a runner by incorporating some designed quarterback runs and option plays, the team could exploit the Cowboys' suspect run defense. In addition, the success on the ground could open up the field for a few deep balls off play-action fakes.

Defensively, the Titans must control the Cowboys' running game and force Dak Prescott to become a drop-back passer from the pocket. While the veteran can carve up the defense as a pinpoint passer, he is far less effective when he is forced to throw traditional passes without using play-action. If the Titans can force the Cowboys into a game of seven-on-seven (passing drill), they could knock off the favorites in a nail-biter.

The Cowboys will win if…

The Cowboys will win if they bring their A-game to the field. Mike McCarthy has a better roster and a healthier team, but the Cowboys need to treat this game like a playoff game by bringing the proper energy and focus. With a strong effort from an offense capable of moving defenders off the line with Ezekiel Elliott running between the tackles, the Cowboys can control the tempo of the game while wearing down a Titans' defense that has been ravaged by injury.

Defensively, the Cowboys must sell out to make Derrick Henry a non-factor on the ground. If Micah Parsons and Co. can neutralize the super-sized runner and make Malik Willis win the game through the air, the rookie will eventually cave into the pressure and become a turnover machine that gift wraps the Cowboys a victory with his miscues.

