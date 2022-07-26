Mailbag: 3 Needs For A Deep Playoff Run?

Rob: These aren't the only three, but they should be near the top of the list: reestablishing the running game, Dak Prescott finding a rapport with the revamped receiving corps, and sharply reducing the penalties – not just the sheer amount, but especially the penalties that hurt them in big situations last season.

Kyle: This may be as loaded of a question as I've answered in the mailbag. There are so many directions my answers could go, and it would still be legitimate. Anyways, my top three factors would include repeating the success on defense but with less yards allowed, an improved and healthy offensive line, and a balanced offense. None of those are in order because I believe all three would be necessary to get to an NFC title game. However, if I had to choose one to stand out above the rest, it would be the offensive line. With a healthy and improved unit, there should be a natural sort of balance in the attack anyways. But when the Cowboys were making waves in the playoffs and a Super Bowl contender, it was always behind a dominant offensive line.