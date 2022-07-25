Mailbag: Best Position Battle In Training Camp?

Now that training camp is finally here, what's the biggest position battle that fans should be looking out for? — MIKE S. / DALLAS, TX

Rob: Not sure if it's the biggest battle, but I'm looking forward to seeing which wide receivers separate themselves in practice and the preseason games. Michael Gallup will still be rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee during camp, and a lot of guys had minor injuries at various points during OTAs, so it'll be interesting to see who emerges when the pads come on. You could see a rapport start to build between Jalen Tolbert and Dak Prescott by the end of minicamp. This is James Washington's best chance yet in five years to earn serious NFL playing time. This is a big camp for second-year wideout Simi Fehoko. And of course, all eyes will be on CeeDee Lamb as the new No. 1 guy.