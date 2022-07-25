Mailbag: Best Position Battle In Training Camp?

Now that training camp is finally here, what's the biggest position battle that fans should be looking out for? — MIKE S. / DALLAS, TX
Rob: Not sure if it's the biggest battle, but I'm looking forward to seeing which wide receivers separate themselves in practice and the preseason games. Michael Gallup will still be rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee during camp, and a lot of guys had minor injuries at various points during OTAs, so it'll be interesting to see who emerges when the pads come on. You could see a rapport start to build between Jalen Tolbert and Dak Prescott by the end of minicamp. This is James Washington's best chance yet in five years to earn serious NFL playing time. This is a big camp for second-year wideout Simi Fehoko. And of course, all eyes will be on CeeDee Lamb as the new No. 1 guy.
Kyle: While the receivers will get most of the attention (and rightfully so), I'll have my eyes squarely on the offensive line. There are so many questions still to be answered up front. Such as, how does first-rounder Tyler Smith work into the equation? Can Connor McGovern earn the trust of the coaching staff enough to keep the starting left guard job? Is the swing tackle on the roster, or with the front office have to make a move for a veteran? Because outside of Zack Martin, there are no guarantees on the offensive line. With so much riding on the firepower of that side of the ball, there has to be some tough decisions made in Oxnard.