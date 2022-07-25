Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Best Position Battle In Training Camp?

Jul 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--Best-Position-Battle-In-Training-Camp-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Now that training camp is finally here, what's the biggest position battle that fans should be looking out for? — MIKE S. / DALLAS, TX

Rob: Not sure if it's the biggest battle, but I'm looking forward to seeing which wide receivers separate themselves in practice and the preseason games. Michael Gallup will still be rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee during camp, and a lot of guys had minor injuries at various points during OTAs, so it'll be interesting to see who emerges when the pads come on. You could see a rapport start to build between Jalen Tolbert and Dak Prescott by the end of minicamp. This is James Washington's best chance yet in five years to earn serious NFL playing time. This is a big camp for second-year wideout Simi Fehoko. And of course, all eyes will be on CeeDee Lamb as the new No. 1 guy.

Kyle: While the receivers will get most of the attention (and rightfully so), I'll have my eyes squarely on the offensive line. There are so many questions still to be answered up front. Such as, how does first-rounder Tyler Smith work into the equation? Can Connor McGovern earn the trust of the coaching staff enough to keep the starting left guard job? Is the swing tackle on the roster, or with the front office have to make a move for a veteran? Because outside of Zack Martin, there are no guarantees on the offensive line. With so much riding on the firepower of that side of the ball, there has to be some tough decisions made in Oxnard.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Scheming Against Exotic Blitzing Teams?

The game against the Broncos last year proved to be the blueprint on how to beat the Cowboys. What can the Cowboys do on offense to scheme against exotic blitzing teams?

news

Mailbag: Identifying The Potential "Trap Games"

When I look at the schedule, I always try to chalk up the "easy" wins, the games you don't have to really worry about. But which game like that do you think could be a trap?

news

Mailbag: How Markquese Bell Contributes in 2022?

I'm a Jersey guy, so I love seeing the positive updates for Markquese Bell. What is his realistic ceiling for this season?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Any Animosity From Schultz?

So with no deal in place between Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys, do you foresee any lingering animosity between the two sides this year?

news

Mailbag: Is More Tackles A Good Thing For Parsons?

I was noticing in your countdown the other day about Micah Parsons maybe getting more than just 64 tackles last year. Do you really think that's a good thing?

news

Mailbag: Has Zeke's Blocking Been Undervalued?

To me, Zeke's ability as a blocker is way undervalued. Do you agree, and why is that not of paramount value to the team?

news

Mailbag: Predicting This Year's Punt Returner?

I read that a bunch of candidates fielded punts during OTAs, but is there a favorite for the job at this point? And could CeeDee Lamb possibly do it again?

news

Mailbag: Aaron Donald vs. Larry Allen In His Prime?

I would love nothing more than to be able to see Larry Allen in his prime go toe-to-toe with Aaron Donald of the Rams. Head-to-head, who do you think wins that battle?

news

Mailbag: Kicking Competition? Zeke's Workload?

Besides a healthy one, what would you consider a successful season for Zeke as far as production?

news

Mailbag: Undrafted Rookies To Watch?

Looking forward to training camp in Oxnard. Is there an undrafted player or two who might surprise this year in camp?

news

Mailbag: Will The Defense Rank In The Top 10?

Could the defense be top-10 this season? I really feel like this team is on the cusp of taking a big step forward defensively coming off a relatively good season. I think the tides are turning.

Advertising