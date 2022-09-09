Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Biggest X-Factor vs. Tampa Bay?

Sep 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Mailbag--Biggest-X-Factor-vs.-Tampa-Bay-hero
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

What do guys think is the biggest key or matchup if the Cowboys are to beat Tampa this time around? Seems like the offensive line is the spot to watch for both teams given lack of experience, injuries there, etc. — MIKE S. / DALLAS, TX

Nick: Yeah, I'd say the middle of the line for both teams is the right answer here. But if we pick something else, give me the Cowboys safety play. We know Tom Brady likes to work the middle of the field and it'll be important for guys like Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse, along with Donovan Wilson to be at their best, covering slot receivers and tight ends. I feel pretty good about the corners against the Tampa Bay receivers, but how the safeties come up in run support and handle the back end of the defense is going to be huge.

Rob: Yeah, I think you're right on as far as the offensive lines. The Bucs have some shifting personnel at left guard and center. If we're talking about a single matchup besides up front, I'll say CeeDee Lamb against Carlton Davis and the Bucs cornerbacks. By winning his matchups, he has an opportunity to set a tone not only for Sunday, but for the season, that he's going to require extra attention — and that can only help Dak Prescott spread the ball around to other receivers who don't have Lamb's level of experience.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?

The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams?

news

Mailbag: Understanding The Practice Squad Rules?

I've been wondering what, if any, is the benefit of signing a player to the practice squad first before putting them on the active roster, like Jason Peters and Cooper Rush for example?

news

Mailbag: Time For McGovern At Fullback Again?

Do you use Connor McGovern as the fullback and extra protection for Dak's blind side, which I think he is better suited for. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: What's The Ceiling For The Defense?

Regarding the defense, it seems like safety, defensive tackle and linebacker each are as strong as we could ask for. I like the upside of the defensive end position too, very deep. How good do you think this defense can be?

news

Mailbag: Trysten Hill Ready To Meet Expectations?

Last year, Trysten Hill returned from an ACL injury and flashed some. I've always thought if Hill could stay healthy he'd cause offenses problems. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up numbers this season. Is this the year he meets second-round expectations?

news

Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?

Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player?

news

Mailbag: What's the Downside to Cutting 3 QBs?

How much risk, if any, is there to waiving all three backup quarterbacks (Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci) on Tuesday and what do you expect to happen next?

news

Mailbag: The Recipe For Takeaways On Defense?

Five takeaways in the last game, even if it's preseason, kind of proves last year wasn't a fluke. What's his magic secret?

news

Countdown: Counting On Gallup Early in 2022

Today, we will continue with 13 days to the start of the season.

news

Mailbag: Toughest Roster Cut Decisions?

Who are some that you don't think will make it but may get playing time elsewhere this season

news

Mailbag: Why Not Move Zack Martin To Tackle?

With the injury to Tyron Smith, is it possible the team rolls out this lineup in Week 1: LT Terence Steele, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Connor McGovern, RT Zack Martin?

Advertising