Mailbag

Presented by

Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 10:00 AM

Mailbag: Comparisons To The Playmaker?

DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag David Helman  &  Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Comparisons-To-The-Playmaker-hero
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

CeeDee Lamb recently said he wants to do what Michael Irvin did and become a Hall of Fame receiver. How does CeeDee compare to Michael when each were drafted? Any similarities?— STEVE WADDELL / SUFFOLK, VA

David: I guess this is where I have to show my age, because I hadn't even been born when Michael Irvin got drafted. But I am intrigued by the parallels. Irvin was the third receiver drafted in 1988 — as was Lamb, just a few months ago. Lamb is obviously joining a more talented team than Irvin did, but they were both considered among the best college receivers of their day. I don't know if CeeDee Lamb is going to be a Hall of Famer, but I do know he is absurdly talented and he has found himself in a very favorable situation. That's what makes this so exciting.

Rob: I love the standard Lamb sets for himself. If he aspires to be the best possible player he can be, then why shouldn't Canton be the goal? I don't really see a direct comparison to The Playmaker. Irvin was a larger, more physical receiver, even though Lamb plays above his weight when you watch him on tape. Irvin's greatest attribute might have been his work ethic. More than anything, that's how Lamb can become a star, too.

Each year it seems like the Cowboys do a good job picking up undrafted free agents and it seems yearly there are one or two guys that make the roster with another one or two making the practice squad. Who do you think those guys are this year and why?— TYLER BAEM / SAN ANTONIO, TX

David: I think I've said this before, but I'm very intrigued by Sewo Olonilua. He played his college ball right across town at TCU, and his skill set is awfully intriguing. He ran for 537 yards and eight touchdowns for the Horned Frogs last year — and oh by the way, he's 6'3, 240 pounds. He's got the skill to play running back and the size to play fullback. I'm interested to see what he can do in training camp.

Rob: I think both TCU backs, Olonilua and Darius Anderson, will have a chance to crack at least the practice squad. Olonilua is particularly intriguing if he makes the move to fullback. It's obviously crowded at running back on the active roster, though. Keep an eye on tight end Sean McKeon and James Madison pass rusher Ron'Dell Carter. Both were among at least a half-dozen of the undrafted rookies with draftable grades.

Related Content

Mailbag: Kellen Moore 2.0 Calling Plays?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore 2.0 Calling Plays?

With Kellen Moore going into his second year as the OC/play caller, what changes do you see happening in year 2 under a new head coach? Do you believe he can "take the next step?" 
Mailbag: How Do Retirement Cap Hits Work?
news

Mailbag: How Do Retirement Cap Hits Work?

I know we're loyal to him but with it being his decision and his alone, why do we have a cap hit?
Mailbag: Giving The Rookies A Leg Up?
news

Mailbag: Giving The Rookies A Leg Up?

With a new coaching staff and system being installed, does it level the playing field with the bottom of the roster rookies and veterans? 
Mailbag: Someone Suggested Trading Gallup?
news

Mailbag: Someone Suggested Trading Gallup?

What's the deal with Michael Gallup? Have the Cowboys given up on him or is he in the dog house? 
Mailbag: Using Play Action More Often?
news

Mailbag: Using Play Action More Often?

Now with Kellen Moore into his second year as an O.C., can we expect to see more play action on first down?
Mailbag: Finding Touches For Tony Pollard?
news

Mailbag: Finding Touches For Tony Pollard?

I know there are only so many touches a player can get on an offense as loaded as the Boys, but I feel like everyone is forgetting about Tony Pollard.
Mailbag: Trysten Hill's Role In New Defense?
news

Mailbag: Trysten Hill's Role In New Defense?

What does drafting Neville Gallimore mean for Trysten Hill? After an up-and-down rookie year, does Hill have a clean slate with the new coaching staff and how do you think he fits into their style of play?
Mailbag: How Many Corners Could Play Safety?
news

Mailbag: How Many Corners Could Play Safety?

How many players on the current roster do you think are capable of playing both, and could we even see players shift back and forth?
Mailbag: Who's The Most Underrated Cowboy?
news

Mailbag: Who's The Most Underrated Cowboy?

Hey guys, I'm catching up on The Last Dance doc and I'm wondering, since you guys have been around the team a long time, if there's a player on this team whose contributions you feel are highly underrated or overlooked by the outside world, sort of in the Scottie Pippen mold? 
Mailbag: Could This Passing Game Make History?
news

Mailbag: Could This Passing Game Make History?

Could the Cowboys actually produce three 1,000-yard receivers this year? 
Mailbag: Timeline For Randy Gregory?
news

Mailbag: Timeline For Randy Gregory?

Now that Aldon Smith is back, does anyone know if Randy Gregory has tried to be reinstated? If so, where in the process is he? 

Advertising