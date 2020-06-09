Mailbag: Comparisons To The Playmaker?

CeeDee Lamb recently said he wants to do what Michael Irvin did and become a Hall of Fame receiver. How does CeeDee compare to Michael when each were drafted? Any similarities?— STEVE WADDELL / SUFFOLK, VA

David: I guess this is where I have to show my age, because I hadn't even been born when Michael Irvin got drafted. But I am intrigued by the parallels. Irvin was the third receiver drafted in 1988 — as was Lamb, just a few months ago. Lamb is obviously joining a more talented team than Irvin did, but they were both considered among the best college receivers of their day. I don't know if CeeDee Lamb is going to be a Hall of Famer, but I do know he is absurdly talented and he has found himself in a very favorable situation. That's what makes this so exciting.

Rob: I love the standard Lamb sets for himself. If he aspires to be the best possible player he can be, then why shouldn't Canton be the goal? I don't really see a direct comparison to The Playmaker. Irvin was a larger, more physical receiver, even though Lamb plays above his weight when you watch him on tape. Irvin's greatest attribute might have been his work ethic. More than anything, that's how Lamb can become a star, too.

Each year it seems like the Cowboys do a good job picking up undrafted free agents and it seems yearly there are one or two guys that make the roster with another one or two making the practice squad. Who do you think those guys are this year and why?— TYLER BAEM / SAN ANTONIO, TX

David: I think I've said this before, but I'm very intrigued by Sewo Olonilua. He played his college ball right across town at TCU, and his skill set is awfully intriguing. He ran for 537 yards and eight touchdowns for the Horned Frogs last year — and oh by the way, he's 6'3, 240 pounds. He's got the skill to play running back and the size to play fullback. I'm interested to see what he can do in training camp.